Whiskey Myers Return to the Road with New Band Baby & Top 40 Hit

(EBM) Genre-defying band Whiskey Myers is officially back on the road tonight, June 23, picking up right where they left off after a brief hiatus in the What We Were Born To Do Tour as guitarist John Jeffers welcomed his second baby boy, with Ozzy Jak Jeffers joining the band family on June 18.
"There's been a whole wide world out here waiting for you, my son! We love you," shared Jeffers alongside the news of baby Ozzy's arrival. "I know there was some confusion on the cancellations/postponed shows this week. Thank you guys for bearing with us!"
The return to touring also coincides with the band's latest single, "Time Bomb," exploding into the Top 40 of the Active Rock chart, further solidifying Whiskey Myers' growing crossover appeal. Having arrived earlier this year as the first preview of Whomp Whack Thunder, their highly anticipated seventh studio album set to release Sept. 26 via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records, the song epitomizes the project as a whole in channeling the spirit of classic rock through a modern Southern lens.
Ahead of the fall release, fans can catch early previews of the new music with the What We Were Born To Do Tour, resuming tonight and hitting cities across the U.S. throughout the summer. Whiskey Myers also co-headlines 14 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this year in addition to headlining their own personally curated Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation taking over Miramar Beach, Fla. Nov. 7-9.
Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates
What We Were Born To Do Tour
June 23 || Pittsburgh, Pa. || Stage AE
June 25 || Johnson City, Tenn. || Freedom Hall Civic Center
June 26 || Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center
July 12 || Kansas City, Mo. || Starlight Theater
July 17 || Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater
July 18 || Birmingham, Ala. || Coca-Cola Amphitheater
July 19 || Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater
July 20 || Salem, Va. || Salem Civic Center
July 22 || Manteo, N.C. || Roanoke Island Festival Park
July 24 || Charlotte, N.C. || Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 || Virginia Beach, Va. || Virginia Beach Dome
July 26 || Richmond, Va. || Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 27 || Cherokee, N.C. || Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
Aug. 16 || Highland, Calif. || Yaamava' Theater
Aug. 27 || Toledo, Ohio || Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater
Sept. 18 || Jonesboro, Ark. || First National Bank Arena
Sept. 19 || Alexandria, La. || Laborde Earles Coliseum
Sept. 20 || Brandon, Miss. || Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 25 || Austin, Texas || Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Sept. 26 || Oklahoma City, Okla. || Paycom Center
Sept. 27 || The Woodlands, Texas. || The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 9 || Chattanooga, Tenn. || Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 10 || Greensboro, N.C. || White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band
Aug. 7 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 8 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 9 || Quincy, Wash. || The Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 || Berkeley, Calif. || The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Aug. 13 || Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre
Aug. 15 || Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 18 || Phoenix, Ariz. || Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 19 || Albuquerque, N.M. || Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 23 || Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 24 || St. Louis, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 || Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 || Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap
Aug. 30 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap
Sept. 1 || Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion
Additional Dates
June 27 || South Greenfield, Mo. || Baker-Spain Stampede
June 28 || Carrolton, Texas || LIV Golf Dallas
Oct. 11 || North Charleston. S.C. || Riverfront Revival Music Festival
Nov. 7-9 || Miramar Beach, Fla. || Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"
