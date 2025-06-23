Whiskey Myers Return to the Road with New Band Baby & Top 40 Hit

(EBM) Genre-defying band Whiskey Myers is officially back on the road tonight, June 23, picking up right where they left off after a brief hiatus in the What We Were Born To Do Tour as guitarist John Jeffers welcomed his second baby boy, with Ozzy Jak Jeffers joining the band family on June 18.

"There's been a whole wide world out here waiting for you, my son! We love you," shared Jeffers alongside the news of baby Ozzy's arrival. "I know there was some confusion on the cancellations/postponed shows this week. Thank you guys for bearing with us!"

The return to touring also coincides with the band's latest single, "Time Bomb," exploding into the Top 40 of the Active Rock chart, further solidifying Whiskey Myers' growing crossover appeal. Having arrived earlier this year as the first preview of Whomp Whack Thunder, their highly anticipated seventh studio album set to release Sept. 26 via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records, the song epitomizes the project as a whole in channeling the spirit of classic rock through a modern Southern lens.

Ahead of the fall release, fans can catch early previews of the new music with the What We Were Born To Do Tour, resuming tonight and hitting cities across the U.S. throughout the summer. Whiskey Myers also co-headlines 14 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this year in addition to headlining their own personally curated Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation taking over Miramar Beach, Fla. Nov. 7-9.

Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates

What We Were Born To Do Tour

June 23 || Pittsburgh, Pa. || Stage AE

June 25 || Johnson City, Tenn. || Freedom Hall Civic Center

June 26 || Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center

July 12 || Kansas City, Mo. || Starlight Theater

July 17 || Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater

July 18 || Birmingham, Ala. || Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 19 || Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater

July 20 || Salem, Va. || Salem Civic Center

July 22 || Manteo, N.C. || Roanoke Island Festival Park

July 24 || Charlotte, N.C. || Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 || Virginia Beach, Va. || Virginia Beach Dome

July 26 || Richmond, Va. || Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 27 || Cherokee, N.C. || Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Aug. 16 || Highland, Calif. || Yaamava' Theater

Aug. 27 || Toledo, Ohio || Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater

Sept. 18 || Jonesboro, Ark. || First National Bank Arena

Sept. 19 || Alexandria, La. || Laborde Earles Coliseum

Sept. 20 || Brandon, Miss. || Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 25 || Austin, Texas || Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

Sept. 26 || Oklahoma City, Okla. || Paycom Center

Sept. 27 || The Woodlands, Texas. || The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 9 || Chattanooga, Tenn. || Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 10 || Greensboro, N.C. || White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band

Aug. 7 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 8 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 9 || Quincy, Wash. || The Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 || Berkeley, Calif. || The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Aug. 13 || Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre

Aug. 15 || Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 18 || Phoenix, Ariz. || Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 19 || Albuquerque, N.M. || Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 23 || Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 24 || St. Louis, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 || Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 || Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap

Aug. 30 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap

Sept. 1 || Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion

Additional Dates

June 27 || South Greenfield, Mo. || Baker-Spain Stampede

June 28 || Carrolton, Texas || LIV Golf Dallas

Oct. 11 || North Charleston. S.C. || Riverfront Revival Music Festival

Nov. 7-9 || Miramar Beach, Fla. || Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"

Related Stories

Whiskey Myers Reveal New Dates For What We Were Born To Do Tour

Whiskey Myers Announce New Album 'Whomp Whack Thunder'

Whiskey Myers Plot What We Were Born To Do Tour

Whiskey Myers Announce 2025 Wiggy Thump Festival

News > Whiskey Myers