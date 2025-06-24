AFI Launching North American Headline Tour

(Orienteer) AFI announces their highly anticipated return to the stage with a North American headline tour, set to kick off this fall with special guest TR/ST. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run begins September 30th in Madison, WI, and brings AFI's electrifying live show to major cities including Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver, before wrapping November 5th in San Diego, CA.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, June 25th at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale, which begins this Friday, June 27th at 10AM local time.
Known for their genre-defying sound and enduring presence in the alt-rock and punk scenes, AFI continues to captivate a multigenerational fanbase with their intensity and evolution. Joining them for the tour is TR/ST, the critically acclaimed electronic artist whose dark, synth-heavy soundscapes have earned a cult following around the world.
The tour marks AFI's first full-scale outing since their celebrated 2021 release Bodies, and will offer fans the chance to experience songs from across their extensive catalog, delivered with the band's signature vibrant performance.
*= Non-Live Nation Date
+= Support TBD
9/14 - Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival*
9/30 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/2 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
10/3 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
10/4 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
10/6 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
10/9 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
10/10 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
10/12 - Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
10/18 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
10/23 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium
10/25 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
10/28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/29 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
10/31 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex +
11/4 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *+
11/5 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/16 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital*
