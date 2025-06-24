AFI Launching North American Headline Tour

(Orienteer) AFI announces their highly anticipated return to the stage with a North American headline tour, set to kick off this fall with special guest TR/ST. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run begins September 30th in Madison, WI, and brings AFI's electrifying live show to major cities including Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver, before wrapping November 5th in San Diego, CA.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, June 25th at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale, which begins this Friday, June 27th at 10AM local time.

Known for their genre-defying sound and enduring presence in the alt-rock and punk scenes, AFI continues to captivate a multigenerational fanbase with their intensity and evolution. Joining them for the tour is TR/ST, the critically acclaimed electronic artist whose dark, synth-heavy soundscapes have earned a cult following around the world.

The tour marks AFI's first full-scale outing since their celebrated 2021 release Bodies, and will offer fans the chance to experience songs from across their extensive catalog, delivered with the band's signature vibrant performance.

*= Non-Live Nation Date

+= Support TBD

9/14 - Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival*

9/30 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/2 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/3 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

10/4 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

10/6 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

10/9 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10/10 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

10/12 - Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/18 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

10/23 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

10/25 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

10/28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/29 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

10/31 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex +

11/4 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *+

11/5 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/16 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital*

