Allstar JR Reveals 'Ball Up Top' Cover and Track Details

(AT) A staple of the Detroit scene, Allstar JR is ready to prove that he deserves to be mentioned among the city's greats. Today, the Eastside native reveals the cover art and announces the tracklist for Ball Up Top, his next album.
JR prepared fans for the album's theme and direction last week with the music video "Ball." JR revealed the features and producers for the album in a clever trailer, in which he took questions at a press conference like an athlete celebrating a big win. Among the guests revealed during the press conference were Babyface Ray, BabyTron, Peezy, Icewear Vezzo, Rexx Life Raj, and GT.
Crafted with the assistance of producers like Trauma Tone, Ronnie Luciano, 4ThousandWatts, and ReeceBeats, the album reverberates with rubbery 808s and glistening electric keys, providing a luxurious bed for the Get A Bag Records CEO to smoothly stack his flexes and preach his hustler mentality. Ball Up Top is home to recent singles "I Ain't Made It Yet" ft. Peezy, "Baby Momma Vision Board" ft. BabyTron and "I'm The Guy." Featuring additional guest spots from King Hendrick$, WB Nutty, and more, Ball Up Top arrives on June 27th via Get A Bag Records / EMPIRE.
Ball Up Top tracklist:
U Silly
Signed To The Bank ft. Icewear Vezzo
If U Not Jesus (Interlude) ft. Comic JWill
I Ain't Made It Yet ft. Peezy
Super Bad ft. WoodBoy Gee
She Got Rain
Blatantly Broke (Interlude) ft. Comic JWill
I'm The Guy
$30K Paintings ft. Babyface Ray & King Hendrick$
Rapping My Indictment ft. WB Nutty & Mack Nickels
Baby Momma Vision Board ft. BabyTron
Big Numbers ft. GT
Made It Through
Die 4 The Pie
Ain't Gotta Be
Now I Live Like This ft. Rexx Life Raj
Half of Me
