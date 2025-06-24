Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour

(Speakeasy) Between the Buried and Me will embark on an extensive North American tour on Sept. 14, just two days after the release of their eagerly awaited new album, The Blue Nowhere (Sept. 12, InsideOutMusic).

The six-week trek is a co-headlining run with Hail The Sun, featuring openers Delta Sleep (Sept. 22-October 30) and The World Is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die (Sept. 14-21). Tickets are on-sale this Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

"It is with great thrill and anticipation that we're finally able to announce that we will be hitting the road this fall in support of our brand new album, The Blue Nowhere," shares guitarist Paul Waggoner. "We always embrace the opportunity to perform for our amazing fans, particularly when we have new music floating around out there!"

Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun tour dates:

September 14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

September 15 Boston, MA Royale

September 16 Ottawa, ON The Bronson

September 18 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

September 19 Montreal, QC Theâtre Beanfield

September 20 Portland, ME Aura

September 21 Albany, NY Empire Live

September 22 New York, NY Warsaw

September 23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

September 25 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

September 26 Charleston, SC Music Farm

September 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

September 29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

September 30 Orlando, FL House of Blues

October 1 New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater

October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

October 3 San Antonio, TX Kill Iconic Fest

October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

October 7 Phoenix, AZ The Nile Theater

October 8 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 9 Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford

October 10 San Francisco, CA August Hall

October 12 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

October 13 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

October 14 Vancouver, BC The Pearl

October 16 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

October 17 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

October 19 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

October 20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

October 21 Bozeman, MT The ELM

October 22 Missoula, MT The Wilma

October 24 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

October 25 Wichita, KS TempleLive

October 26 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

October 27 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

October 28 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

October 29 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

October 30 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

