Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour

(Speakeasy) Between the Buried and Me will embark on an extensive North American tour on Sept. 14, just two days after the release of their eagerly awaited new album, The Blue Nowhere (Sept. 12, InsideOutMusic).
The six-week trek is a co-headlining run with Hail The Sun, featuring openers Delta Sleep (Sept. 22-October 30) and The World Is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die (Sept. 14-21). Tickets are on-sale this Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.
"It is with great thrill and anticipation that we're finally able to announce that we will be hitting the road this fall in support of our brand new album, The Blue Nowhere," shares guitarist Paul Waggoner. "We always embrace the opportunity to perform for our amazing fans, particularly when we have new music floating around out there!"
Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun tour dates:
September 14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
September 15 Boston, MA Royale
September 16 Ottawa, ON The Bronson
September 18 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
September 19 Montreal, QC Theâtre Beanfield
September 20 Portland, ME Aura
September 21 Albany, NY Empire Live
September 22 New York, NY Warsaw
September 23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
September 25 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
September 26 Charleston, SC Music Farm
September 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
September 29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
September 30 Orlando, FL House of Blues
October 1 New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater
October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
October 3 San Antonio, TX Kill Iconic Fest
October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
October 7 Phoenix, AZ The Nile Theater
October 8 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
October 9 Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford
October 10 San Francisco, CA August Hall
October 12 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
October 13 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
October 14 Vancouver, BC The Pearl
October 16 Edmonton, AB Union Hall
October 17 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall
October 19 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
October 20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
October 21 Bozeman, MT The ELM
October 22 Missoula, MT The Wilma
October 24 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
October 25 Wichita, KS TempleLive
October 26 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
October 27 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre
October 28 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
October 29 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
October 30 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
