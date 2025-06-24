Blues Traveler To Rock The U.S. This Fall

(dmk) Blues Traveler is hitting the road this fall for a nationwide tour that promises to deliver a powerhouse setlist packed with the songs fans know and love. Kicking off Friday, October 3 at the Paramount Theater in Rutland, VT and running through November 15 at the IP Casino Resort & Spa in Biloxi, MS, the Fall 2025 Tour will bring the band's signature harmonica-driven sound, high-energy jams, and decades of hits to stages across the U.S.

Best known for chart-toppers like "Run-Around," which had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history and earned them a Grammy for "Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals," "Hook," which charted at #23, and "But Anyway," Blues Traveler will treat fans to a full evening of music spanning their prolific career.

From breakthrough classics to deeper cuts and modern-day favorites including those from their latest albums Traveler's Blues and Traveler's Soul (Round Hill Records/ Black Hill Records, 2021, 2023), the former of which earned them a Grammy nod for "Best Traditional Blues Album." The tour will be a celebration of the band's rich musical legacy-and their enduring bond with audiences across generations.

The Fall 2025 Tour will feature stops in major cities, with special guests to be announced soon. Known for their improvisational spirit and genre-defying sound, Blues Traveler's shows are a blend of tight musicianship, spontaneous energy, and heartfelt storytelling.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, June 27 at 10 AM local time. VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday, June 24.

"Blues Traveler Fall 2025 Tour" official tour dates are as follows:

*Dates are subject to change.

Oct. 3 Paramount Theater Rutland, VT

Oct. 4 The Cabot Theater Beverly, MA

Oct. 5 Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY

Oct. 8 Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ

Oct. 10 State Theater Ithaca, NY

Oct. 11 Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA

Oct. 12 The NorVa Norfolk, VA

Oct. 18 Delta Hot Tamale Festival Greenville, MA

Oct. 19 Momentary Green Bentonville, AR*

Oct. 21 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN*

Oct. 24 Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds at Reynolds Lake Oconee Greensboro, GA

Oct. 25 Jack-O-lantern Jubilee North Augusta, SC

Oct. 26 House of Blues Myrtle Beach, SC

Nov.4 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA

Nov. 6 Ford Theater Wabash, IN

Nov. 7 Boondocks Pub Springfield, IN

Nov. 8 Ameristar Casino KC- Star Pavilion Kansas City, MO

Nov. 11 The Carson Center for the Performing Arts Paduch, KY

Nov. 14 The Hall Little Rock, AR

Nov. 15 IP Casino Resort & Spa Biloxi, MS

*Spin Doctors supporting.

