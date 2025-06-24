Brandy & Monica Teaming Up For The Boy Is Mine Tour

(The Syndicate) The highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour was officially announced today on CBS Mornings by Brandy and Monica. The iconic GRAMMY Award-winning artists will embark on their first-ever co-headlining run this fall.

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 24-city arena tour kicks off October 16 and travels across the U.S. through December 7. It also marks a historic moment more than 25 years in the making, building on the legacy of their 1998 game-changing duet "The Boy Is Mine," which spent a record-shattering 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a defining cultural touchstone of late '90s R&B.

The song also placed them in an elite group of artists - including Whitney Houston (14 weeks with "I Will Always Love You") and Mariah Carey (16 weeks with "One Sweet Day") - who have commanded the Hot 100's top spot for 13 weeks or more.

Joining them on the road is a powerhouse lineup of special guests: GRAMMY-winning superstar Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter and GRAMMY winner Muni Long, and rising star Jamal Roberts, fresh off his 2025 American Idol Season 23 win. With talent that spans generations-from foundational to future-the tour is positioned to be one of the most unforgettable, unmissable live events of the year.

Last year Brandy and Monica captivated a new generation with a surprise cameo in Ariana Grande's "the boy is mine" music video from her GRAMMY-nominated album Eternal Sunshine. Then, in a full-circle moment, they lent their voices to the official remix. The video appearance sparked a viral frenzy, racking up millions of views and "the boy is mine" remix with Grande earned the duo a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance-more than 25-years after the original win for "The Boy Is Mine," which took home Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 1999 GRAMMY Awards.

The Boy Is Mine Tour promises a celebration of two of the most influential voices in R&B, each with catalogues full of era-defining hits that have shaped the genre across decades. It's a monumental moment: it's not only the first time Brandy and Monica have toured together, but a generational convergence honoring their unmatched influence while ushering in a bold new era of R&B.

"Bringing Brandy and Monica together for this tour is more than just a moment - it's a cultural homecoming," says Shelby Joyner, President of Black Promoters Collective. "Their impact on R&B is immeasurable, and 'The Boy Is Mine' continues to be one of the most iconic collaborations of all time. At BPC, we're committed to celebrating culture and legacy, and this tour is a powerful example of both."

"This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn't just about the music-it's about honoring where we came from and how far we've both come. 'The Boy Is Mine' was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion-it's a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one." - Brandy

"The love that 'The Boy Is Mine' continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We're giving the people what they've been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God's timing perfectly aligned us." - Monica

Fans can expect a powerful, soul-stirring, and high-energy night of music and vocal brilliance, backed by a live band and special collaborative moments on stage. Each night promises to be more than a concert - a musical milestone.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com. Presales begin Thursday, June 26 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC.

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR DATES

Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts

Thu 10/16 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sun 10/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Fri 10/31 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sun 11/16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum*

Sat 11/29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

*Muni Long Not Appearing

