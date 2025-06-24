Devon Allman To Share Two Songs From The Blues Summit This Week

(BHM) Devon Allman and Ruf Records are excited to unveil their upcoming collaborative release, The Blues Summit, a star-studded album set to drop on July 25. The project boasts standout guest performances from Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Sierra Green, and others.

Ahead of the release, Allman will debut two new tracks, "Peace To The World" featuring Robert Randolph, and "After You" available on DSPs along with album pre-orders this Friday, June 27.

"Making this album with these legends and finally having my touring band be on record is just a grand slam for me musically. Also, returning to Ruf Records as I expand my European touring is an important move for me. I look forward to playing these songs on stage worldwide over the next 12 months." - Devon Allman on The Blues Summit

Following the album's July release and a series of European festival performances, Devon Allman's Blues Summit U.S. Tour will kick off on August 1 in Pontoon Beach, IL, and will wrap up on Sept 12 at the iconic Telluride Blues & Brews festival. The touring lineup features Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, and Sierra Green and promises to bring a high-energy celebration of blues music across the country.

Blues has always been at the core of the Allman legacy, serving as a foundational influence in Devon Allman's career. His partnership with Ruf Records through his own Create Records imprint feels like a natural evolution, especially given his longstanding relationship with label founder Thomas Ruf. Since its inception in 1994, Ruf Records has earned a reputation as one of the premier labels in blues rock, holding a meaningful place in Devon's musical journey.

As the next generation of Allman music, Devon continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his skillful guitar playing and compelling songwriting. His artistic contributions are proof of his impact on the blues rock as both a deeply personal and universally resonant genre. Through his performances and recordings, Devon ensures that the music that has always been so important to his family continues to thrive and inspire new audiences.

Devon Allman's Blues Summit Tour

August

1 - Pontoon Beach, IL - Pontoon Beach Concert Series at Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park

7 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

8 - Lake Charles, LA - The Rosa Hart Theatre

9 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater

10 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

13 - Union Hall, VA - The Coves

14 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theater

15 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Hall

16 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canal Outdoor Stage

17 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk

21 - Cranston, RI - The Park Theatre

23 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the Arts

September

4 - Phoenix, AZ - MIM

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender

6 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

9 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic

10 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Center

11 - Parker, CO - Parker Arts

12 - 13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews

Related Stories

Devon Allman Announces New Album 'Blues Summit'

Devon Allman Releases First New Solo Album In 8 Years 'Miami Moon'

Devon Allman Announces First Solo Album In 8 Years

Grace Potter, Devon Allman and More To Rock Blues From The Top Music Festival

News > Devon Allman