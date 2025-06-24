Erin Lunsford Releases 'Watch Out For Deer' Video

(BPM) Award-winning singer/songwriter Erin Lunsford known for her expressive voice-compared to the likes of Chris Stapleton, Eva Cassidy, and Susan Tedeschi- has shared the music video "Watch Out For Deer."

The homesick Appalachian love song that captures the bittersweet ache of leaving home and the quiet tenderness of Southern goodbyes. Steeped in the bluegrass and folk traditions of her Southwest Virginia roots, Lunsford blends clawhammer banjo, front-porch storytelling, and pop-savvy hooks to create a sound that is uniquely her own. The track beautifully memorializes a familiar Southern farewell-"be safe, watch out for deer" - and transforms it into a moving anthem about family, identity and the pull of home.

"This song was born on a tearful nighttime drive back to Richmond after visiting my family in Fincastle," Lunsford shares. "That phrase-'watch out for deer'-it's something we say all the time in the South, but it carries so much love. It's our way of saying 'I love you, be careful out there.'"

Produced by Jacob Ungerleider (Grebes) and featuring fiddle from Shannon Bielski, the single is the first from Lunsford's upcoming 2025 album, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2020 release The Damsel. The project promises a rich tapestry of Appalachian storytelling, folk traditions, and modern reflections on identity, family, and finding one's place in the world.

Lunsford's performances are both powerhouse and intimate. Her musical upbringing in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where she learned flat-picking guitar from her mom and clawhammer banjo from her Papa, shaped her storytelling instincts and musical authenticity.

"Watch Out For Deer" marks a new era for Lunsford, who is embracing a bold solo journey with a six-piece band, including multiple women and a fresh infusion of Appalachian instrumentation. Her music, often blending homespun traditions with catchy, thoughtful songwriting, stands out for its authenticity, heart, and powerhouse vocals.

In recent years, Lunsford has taken the stage at festivals like FloydFest, Red Wing Roots, Rooster Walk, and has shared bills with Maggie Rose, Begonia, Bruce Hornsby, Darrell Scott, Carbon Leaf, and The Infamous Stringdusters. With Erin & The Wildfire, she's performed on NPR's Mountain Stage and earned national praise, including features in American Songwriter, NPR Music, MusicRow, and Rolling Stone Country, who named her set one of the "10 Best Things We Saw at FloydFest 2019."

Lunsford's upcoming album is a love letter to her Appalachian roots, featuring stories of family, self-discovery, heartbreak, and resilience. Expect songs that touch on identity, equality, and the complexities of growing up and moving away-all wrapped in her signature blend of folk, country soul, and thoughtful pop.

