Freedy Johnston's 'Can You Fly' Available For The First Time In 25 Years

(HW) Described upon its 1992 release as "a perfect album" by The Village Voice, Freedy Johnston's seminal Can You Fly is available again for the first time in a quarter-century. Remastered for compact disc and vinyl, including a clear vinyl first pressing, the 13-song Americana-rock classic is re-released by Sunset Blvd Records on July 11, 2025.
"I just couldn't be happier that this is happening," said singer-songwriter Johnston from a tour stop in Tennessee. "And most of the fans' response is, 'It's about time'!"
Originally released on Bar/None Records (of Montreal, Yo La Tengo etc.), Can You Fly earned Johnston a major label deal with Elektra Records, for whom he released four albums, and he was declared "songwriter of the year" by Rolling Stone (just ahead of a certain Kurt Cobain). AllMusic dubbed the album "stunningly accomplished," while People described it as, "an extraordinary second album, one of the most tuneful, propulsive and penetrating of this or any year." Can You Fly was also named as one of the ten best albums of 1992 by Fast Folk.
"It was the halcyon days," recalled Johnston, who was still working as a typist in New York City at the time. "I was taken by surprise, because I'm pretty self-critical."
A modest man who doesn't even read his own reviews, Johnston is quick to credit all involved for the success of Can You Fly. Co-produced by Joe Jackson bassist Graham Maby, the album features Maby on bass, drummer Brian Doherty (Ben Folds, They Might Be Giants), and Marshall Crenshaw ("Someday, Someway"). The new Can You Fly re-release was mastered for CD and vinyl by Scott Hull (Steely Dan, John Mayer etc.)
Initially influenced by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, and David Bowie while growing up in sleepy Kinsley, Kansas, Johnston's later love for Elvis Costello is palpable on Can You Fly. But the two albums he was obsessively listening to while writing his sophomore record were The Pixies' Surfer Rosa and The Mekons' Honky Tonkin'.
"I was in a good place. I was happy; I was pie-eyed," said Johnston, who today lives in New Jersey. "It was like, 'I made it; I'm a songwriter now - I can really do it!'"
Can You Fly includes singles "In the New Sunshine," for which a visualizer will be released, and "The Lucky One," accompanied by its original Peter Feldman-directed clip. "The Lucky One" was later covered by Mary Lou Lord, while the album's "California Thing" appeared on the soundtrack of Heavy, starring Liv Tyler and Deborah Harry. It's the only record from Johnston's fourteen-album catalogue of which he still performs every song on stage (other than "Down in Love," which is a duet with Syd Straw on Can You Fly).
"Can You Fly is kinda the core of my life," mulled Johnston as he looks forward to a whole new generation experiencing his re-released masterpiece. "I hope that some kid in their basement stealing their parents' vinyl will maybe steal this one!"
Pre-save or pre-order the album here
