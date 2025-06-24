Honeymoon Suite Release New Song 'Ever Leave You Lonely'

(Freeman) Canadian Rockers Honeymoon Suite are sharing the second single from their upcoming ninth studio album, 'Wake Me Up When the Sun Goes Down,' out via Frontiers Music Srl on July 25, 2025. The track, entitled "Ever Leave You Lonely," is accompanied by a new lyric video.

As a follow-up to their electrifying 2024 release 'Alive,' 'Wake Me Up When the Sun Goes Down' marks another exciting chapter in the band's storied career. Known for their infectious blend of melodic rock, powerful hooks, and captivating lyrics, this legendary Canadian band continues to honor its classic 80s-inspired sound while embracing contemporary production techniques.

The new album showcases the group's signature style - a fusion of hard-hitting rock energy and smooth, melodic anthems - but with an updated sonic twist, adding a modern touch that fans have come to expect after their previous successes.

Guitarist Derry Greham comments on the new single, "Ever Leave You Lonely", "I was jamming on a cool open tuning that I use sometimes, and out popped the riff for 'Ever Leave You Lonely.' I really love the way this song came out. I think I was channeling a combination of U2 and The Cult if you listen closely. They are 2 of my favourite bands. It's a real uplifting song with a positive lyric."

