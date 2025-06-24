In This Moment Launching Black Mass Tour

(SRO) In This Moment announced the 2025 Black Mass Tour featuring special guests Dayseeker on select dates, The Funeral Portrait, and DED. The 23-city tour kicks off on Thursday, September 18 at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, PA making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and more before wrapping up in Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Events Center on Friday, October 24.
Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, June 24. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 27 at 10am local time.
In This Moment is also gearing up to release new music via Better Noise Music this summer. Until then, check out the upcoming Black Mass Tour dates listed below:
Thu Sep 18 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena
Sat Sep 20 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center#
Sun Sep 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
Tue Sep 23 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom^
Wed Sep 24 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Thu Sep 25 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Sat Sep 27 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Sun Sep 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel^
Wed Oct 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Thu Oct 02 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Fri Oct 03 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 04 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Tue Oct 07 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center^
Wed Oct 08 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
Fri Oct 10 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
Sat Oct 11 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
Sun Oct 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater
Tue Oct 14 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Thu Oct 16 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall^
Sat Oct 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
Tue Oct 21 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Thu Oct 23 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center
Fri Oct 24 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center
^without Dayseeker
#without The Funeral Portrait
