In This Moment Launching Black Mass Tour

(SRO) In This Moment announced the 2025 Black Mass Tour featuring special guests Dayseeker on select dates, The Funeral Portrait, and DED. The 23-city tour kicks off on Thursday, September 18 at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, PA making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and more before wrapping up in Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Events Center on Friday, October 24.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, June 24. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 27 at 10am local time.

In This Moment is also gearing up to release new music via Better Noise Music this summer. Until then, check out the upcoming Black Mass Tour dates listed below:

Thu Sep 18 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

Sat Sep 20 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center#

Sun Sep 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Tue Sep 23 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom^

Wed Sep 24 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Thu Sep 25 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sat Sep 27 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Sun Sep 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel^

Wed Oct 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Thu Oct 02 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Fri Oct 03 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 04 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Tue Oct 07 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

Wed Oct 08 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Fri Oct 10 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

Sat Oct 11 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

Sun Oct 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater

Tue Oct 14 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Thu Oct 16 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall^

Sat Oct 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Tue Oct 21 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Thu Oct 23 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

Fri Oct 24 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center

^without Dayseeker

#without The Funeral Portrait

