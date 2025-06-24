Jaws Soundtrack Gets Limited-Edition Vinyl For 50th Anniversary

(UMe) To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg's classic 1975 summer blockbuster, Jaws, UMe is releasing a limited-edition "Blood in the Water" splatter vinyl of Jaws (Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by five-time Academy Award-winning composer John Williams. This edition of the iconic soundtrack features a light-blue translucent color with a red splatter and will be available on June 20th. .

UMe will also release the "Shark-Infested" Water-Filled vinyl of the legendary film soundtrack on October 20th. The perfect collector's item for film and vinyl buffs alike, this limited-edition run has real water sealed and pressed between two translucent vinyl discs, as well as new stereo mixes approved by John Williams. This limited-edition release is specifically numbered with only 1975 copies to memorialize the film's original release year, so be sure to grab this rarity before it sells out. Pre-order both versions here.

Known for its instantly recognizable two-note "Main Title (Theme From Jaws)" associated with the shark, Williams' score was first heard by audiences when the Universal Pictures film directed by Steven Spielberg opened in theaters on June 20, 1975. The soundtrack was initially released on vinyl in 1975, followed by CD on April 21, 1992.

Among many accolades, Jaws received three Academy Awards, including one for Williams' original score, plus a Golden Globe for original score and a GRAMMY Award for "Best Soundtrack for Visual Media." The American Film Institute named it #6 among "The 25 Greatest Film Scores of All Time."

Retrospectively, Collider professed, "The Jaws score didn't just enhance the monster, it IS the monster," and The Hollywood Reporter cited it as "one of the most memorable themes in film history." Vanity Fair summed it up as "dread-filled," and Consequence of Sound plugged it at #3 among "The 10 Most Iconic John Williams Film Scores," going on to state, "Jaws on paper is an unsettling movie - John Williams helped make it viscerally terrifying with two notes." RogerEbert.com attested, "There is no question that Williams' insidious theme is the most indispensable element of Jaws."

TRACKLISTING:

A1 Main Title (Theme From "Jaws") - From "Jaws"

A2 Chrissie's Death - From "Jaws"

A3 Promenade (Tourists On The Menu) - From "Jaws"

A4 Out To Sea - From "Jaws"

A5 The Indianapolis Story - From "Jaws"

A6 Sea Attack Number One - From "Jaws"

B1 One Barrel Chase - From "Jaws"

B2 Preparing The Cage - From "Jaws"

B3 Night Search - From "Jaws"

B4 The Underwater Siege - From "Jaws"

B5 Hand To Hand Combat - From "Jaws"

B6 End Title - From "Jaws"

