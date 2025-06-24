Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'Every Ghost'

(OBR) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon releases her sixth studio album, Every Ghost. Her most personal and fearless work to date, the album explores the landscapes of addiction, grief, generational trauma, and hard-won healing with the unflinching honesty and lyrical depth that have defined her career. listen here

Recorded at Southern Grooves studio in Memphis with her longtime band The Muleskinners, Every Ghost is a nine-song reflection of a woman reckoning with her past and learning to embrace it. "There's a lot of hard-earned healing on this record," Waldon says. "It took time and experience to find compassion for my younger self. Now, I can see she was trying as hard as she could."

The album opens with the title track, "Ghost of Myself," and continues to chart Waldon's emotional and spiritual evolution. Songs like "Comanche" wrestle with the pain of setting boundaries, while "Falling Down" offers empathy to those in the grip of addiction. On "My Kin," Waldon examines the parts of herself inherited through her family tree-both the burdens and the beauty. And in "Tiger Lilies," she honors her late grandmother through the tradition of transplanting flowers, a quiet yet profound symbol of remembrance and resilience.

The album concludes with Waldon's take on Hazel Dickens' "Ramblin' Woman," a fitting coda to an album that values growth, autonomy, and the courage to carry your ghosts with you, not run from them.

Every Ghost builds on the momentum Waldon has sustained since signing to Oh Boy Records in 2019, the label's first new artist signing in 15 years. That same fearlessness has earned her a devoted following on headline tours and festival stages alike, and drawn praise from fellow artists including Tyler Childers, Margo Price, and Lucinda Williams.

To celebrate the release of Every Ghost, Waldon has embarked on an extensive summer tour across the U.S. and Canada, with select dates featuring Olivia Ellen Lloyd and Leah Blevins. Tickets for dates starting on 9/13 - 11/13 go on sale on June 27.

Tour Dates:

6/19 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse *

6/20 - New York, NY - Hill Country *

6/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Ortlieb's Lounge *

6/23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

6/24 - State College, PA - The Attic *

6/26 - Millvale, PA - The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

6/27 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle *

6/28 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room *

6/29 - Norfolk, VA - The Annex *

7/5 - Glasgow, KY - The Grove (w/ Leah Blevins)

7/9 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge +

7/10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Oskar Blues +

7/11 - Hotchkiss, CO - Big B's Delicious Orchards

7/14 - Mendocino, CA - Mendocino Music Festival

7/15 - Reno, NV - Cypress

7/17 - Victor, ID - Music on Main

7/18 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

7/20 - Whitefish, MT - Under the Big Sky Festival

7/22 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre +

7/23 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium +

9/12 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

9/13 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

9/14 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

9/16 - Chicago, IL - Garcia's

9/18 - Saint Joseph, MN - Milk and Honey Ciders Amphitheater

9/19 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

9/21 - Spearfish, ND - Matthews Opera House & Arts Center

9/22 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Taproom

9/25 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

9/26 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

9/27 - Trout Lake, WA - Trout Lake Hall

9/28 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

9/30 - Albany, CA - Ivy Room

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Desert 5 Spot

10/3 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Atrium

10/4 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

10/6 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

10/7 - Phoenix, AZ - Dirty Drummer

11/1 - Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Theatre

11/2 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

11/5 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

11/6 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

11/8 - Wayne, PA - 118 North

11/12 - Greenville, NC - Radio Room

11/13 - Duluth, GA - Red Clay Music Foundry

11/15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (supporting 49 Winchester)

(* = with support from Olivia Ellen Lloyd)

(+ = Canadian dates)

