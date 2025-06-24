Kenny Muney 'On Fire' With New Video

(AT) Kenny Muney has been setting the Memphis streets ablaze with his low-key hustler music for nearly a decade. The Paper Route Empire rapper turns up the heat with his music video, "On Fire," from the new mixtape Kenjamin Franklin.

Produced by Aimonmyneck, "On Fire" layers a passionate vocal sample atop simmering piano chords, providing the kindling for Kenny to get the fire started. In the video, Kenny provides a dispatch from his life of luxury, as he records with baddies on his tour bus and sets a roadside bonfire in the company of llamas.

With production from BandPlay, Yung Hurricane, and others, Kenjamin Franklin reverberates with the sounds of Memphis: soulful vocal samples, bluesy guitar licks, and high-octane trap percussion. The 8-track tape is a showcase for the artist's wry personality, as he piles punchline after flex-heavy punchline through his satisfied smirk. Album highlight "Tune Up" welcomes a guest appearance from Kenny's mentor Young Dolph, allowing Kenny to rap with the late legend one more time. Featuring the recent singles "Nevaaa" and "Back In The Bach," Kenjamin Franklin is available everywhere via Paper Route Empire.

Kenjamin Franklin continues the momentum from last year's The Blue Seasons Super Deluxe, a 24-track behemoth that proved that Kenny Muney is fly in any weather. The South Memphis native shared several videos from the project, including "My $eason" and "4 Ever Or 4 The Moment," both filmed during Kenny's vacation to Finland.

