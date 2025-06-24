Kenny Muney 'On Fire' With New Video

(AT) Kenny Muney has been setting the Memphis streets ablaze with his low-key hustler music for nearly a decade. The Paper Route Empire rapper turns up the heat with his music video, "On Fire," from the new mixtape Kenjamin Franklin.
Produced by Aimonmyneck, "On Fire" layers a passionate vocal sample atop simmering piano chords, providing the kindling for Kenny to get the fire started. In the video, Kenny provides a dispatch from his life of luxury, as he records with baddies on his tour bus and sets a roadside bonfire in the company of llamas.
With production from BandPlay, Yung Hurricane, and others, Kenjamin Franklin reverberates with the sounds of Memphis: soulful vocal samples, bluesy guitar licks, and high-octane trap percussion. The 8-track tape is a showcase for the artist's wry personality, as he piles punchline after flex-heavy punchline through his satisfied smirk. Album highlight "Tune Up" welcomes a guest appearance from Kenny's mentor Young Dolph, allowing Kenny to rap with the late legend one more time. Featuring the recent singles "Nevaaa" and "Back In The Bach," Kenjamin Franklin is available everywhere via Paper Route Empire.
Kenjamin Franklin continues the momentum from last year's The Blue Seasons Super Deluxe, a 24-track behemoth that proved that Kenny Muney is fly in any weather. The South Memphis native shared several videos from the project, including "My $eason" and "4 Ever Or 4 The Moment," both filmed during Kenny's vacation to Finland.
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert- Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour- OneRepublic- Sleeping With Sirens- AFI- more
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Lil Tecca Scores Biggest Hit Yet With 'Dopamine'- Brandy & Monica Teaming Up For The Boy Is Mine Tour- Zara Larsson Premieres 'Midnight Sun' Video- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert
AFI Launching North American Headline Tour
Blues Traveler To Rock The U.S. This Fall
Thrice Launching Fall Headline Tour
Devon Allman To Share Two Songs From The Blues Summit This Week
Simple Minds' Once Upon A Time Expanded For 40th Anniversary
The Moody Blues' John Lodge 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' Dates Announced
Honeymoon Suite Release New Song 'Ever Leave You Lonely'