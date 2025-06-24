Kevin Ross Takes 'Love In The Middle' To The Top

(Strong Arm Media) Kevin Ross is on fire. His breakout single "Love In The Middle" is now #5 on the Billboard R&B Radio Chart and has officially hit #1 on Internet Radio, solidifying his spot as one of R&B's most consistent hitmakers - all on his own terms.
Released via his independent imprint Art Society Music Group, "Love In The Middle" has spent 6 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 on Urban Radio since its May 13 debut on the chart. The single continues to resonate with audiences nationwide thanks to Ross' smooth delivery, classic songwriting, and undeniable charisma.
"Love In The Middle" is featured on his 2025 project Love Uptempo Vol. 1, a vibrant, melodic collection that reintroduces fun, romance, and rhythm into today's R&B. The project kicked off a new musical era for Ross and has sparked sold-out shows across the country on his Love Uptempo Tour, where fans belt out every word from his growing catalog.
