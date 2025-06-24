Lil Tecca Scores Biggest Hit Yet With 'Dopamine'

(Republic) Multiplatinum New York rapper Lil Tecca has just achieved his highest charting album ever with Dopamine debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200. Dopamine has earned 419 million worldwide streams in 10 days, powering it to #2 on the Top Streaming Albums Chart, #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart.

Released June 13 via via Galactic Records/Republic Records, the album saw wide critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Billboard as the "most poised and polished Tecca has ever been" and praised its "sonic and thematic cohesion." His sixth full-length project launches a new era for the prolific hitmaker. "I'm trying to summarize where I'm at in life right now" Tecca explains. "I'm leaning into my pleasures in all avenues of life."

Determined to overload dopamine receptors, he was moved by auters like Wong Kar-wai and Larry Clark to strive for perfection in every aspect of his craft. From the visuals to the sequencing to the live presentation, Dopamine is Tecca's most thoughtful and focused work to date. He aims to inspire the same approach in his fans, urging them to pursue their passions at all costs.

The 22-year-old Queens, New York native continues to prove his strength across Hip-Hop eras with his latest summer smash, "Dark Thoughts" (254 million global streams), a nostalgic dance floor anthem with groovy Neptunes-inspired production. Released in March, the track just notched its 14th consecutive week in the Top 60 of the BillboardHot 100 Chart, marking his 13th entry on the chart, and is currently #1 most added on the Mediabase Top 40 Chart. Starting with his 2019 debut album We Love You Tecca, all five of his full-length projects has landed in the Top 12 of the Billboard 200 Chart. Tecca has matured as an artist through each one, continuously elevating his core sound with greater depth of storytelling and innovative production. 2024's PLAN A is his most ambitious work to date, and the Dopamine era promises to reach even greater heights.

