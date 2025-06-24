OneRepublic: The Collection Is Coming

(UMe) Assembling nearly two decades of smashes, Diamond-certified and GRAMMY Award-nominated pop rock band OneRepublic will unveil their first-ever career-spanning album entitled OneRepublic: The Collection on August 15, 2025, via UMe.

It releases digitally on all streaming platforms as well as various physical configurations, including CD, a 1LP black vinyl pressing, a limited-edition 1LP "Fruit Punch" color vinyl, and an exclusive 1LP Zoetrope vinyl pressing only be available online through the group's official D2C store, uDiscover and Sound of Vinyl.

With 16 tracks, The Collection collates some of the band's biggest hits on one body of work for the very first time. Among many highlights, it features the generational hit "Counting Stars."

Originally a staple from their 2013 album Native, the latter has only continued to gain popularity over the years, earning a rare Diamond certification from the RIAA and gathering a staggering 3 billion Spotify streams, standing out as one of the "Top 100 Most-Streamed Songs on the Platform." Additionally, it reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Plus, this set includes "I Ain't Worried." Originally penned for the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the 4x-Platinum song figured prominently in the film, playing during the volleyball sequence.

Of course, The Collection also houses OneRepublic's signature breakout "Apologize." Certified 4x-Platinum by the RIAA, the latter vaulted to #2 on the Hot 100 and garnered a GRAMMY nomination in the category of "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal." The Collection also showcases collaborations such as "If I Lose Myself" and "I Don't Wanna Wait". Speaking to the band's quiet, yet prevalent influence, they regularly average over 53 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a testament to quality songwriting and musicianship.

PHYSICAL TRACKLISTING

1. I Ain't Worried

2. Counting Stars

3. Run

4. I Lived

5. RUNAWAY

6. Secrets

7. Apologize (Timbaland Mix)

8. Sunshine

9. Love Runs Out

10. Wherever I Go

11. Rescue Me

12. If I Lose Myself

13. Good Life

14. Stop And Stare

15. All The Right Moves

16. I Don't Wanna Wait

Pre-order all configurations, here.

