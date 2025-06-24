Pat Hatt Reveals 'Lyin' To Yourself' Video

(CCM) California-based singer songwriter Pat Hatt will release his self-titled EP on July 11 and is previewing the effort by sharing a new music video for his single "Lyin' To Yourself."

On the song and video, Hatt shares:"I wrote 'Lyin' to Yourself' about realizing you're your own biggest obstacle. For the video, I wanted it to feel honest-true to the ways I've held myself back. I've definitely spent more hours at the bar than in the studio, and that's slowed me down in the past. So it made sense to shoot at The Pony Club, one of my favorite higher-end dive bars in my hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

I brought in Andrew Burton and Nick Lowry-who also played on the track-to appear as bar employees and bandmates on stage. My longtime friend (and drinking buddy) David Ginolfi played a bar regular. The concept was to show that moment of real-time clarity, flipping between that and performing live-the one thing that actually means the most to me.

It was a long day, but a blast to shoot. I'm really proud of the mood we captured."

"Lyin' To Yourself" song debuted at Americana Highways and is on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares. The song follows the EP's lead single "Drunk On Leaving" and its accompanying music video, which was directed and filmed by Alejandro Zapata. The song debuted at Glide Magazine and is available now on all streaming platforms for playlist shares.

"Drunk on Leaving," the first single off of Hatt's upcoming self-titled EP, sets the tone for the new direction of his latest work. After driving-cross country to begin a new chapter of his life on the west coast, Hatt was inspired by the awe and freedom one only finds after leaving everything behind. With a full band behind him, Hatt delves into the rootsy, heartland rock sounds of Petty and Springsteen, while weaving in elements of his youth in punk and indie rock. The record was produced by Alex Newport (City and Colour, Death Cab for Cutie, Bloc Party) at Tiny Creatures Studio in Joshua Tree, CA and mastered by Carl Saff. Hatt also recruited his good friends Andrew Burton and Nick Lowry (both of Super Vehicle) on guitar and drums.

Drawing from a wide range of influences, including everything from hardcore to honky-tonk, singer-songwriter Pat Hatt crafts his own brand of Americana with songs that give listeners a sense of heartfelt humility and grit. The five-song release is chock-full of loud, twangy guitars, a driving rhythm section and honest, heartfelt confessionals. With titles like "Turn The Dial," "I'm Gonna Ride" and "Whiskey Lens," the EP explores themes of self- reflection, change and a newfound lust for life... and the road. The second single, "Lyin' To Yourself," is a poignant ballad focusing on our inherent ability to get in our own way.

Writing about such topics has helped Hatt get out of his. Hatt spent most of his early adult life playing guitar and touring in bands nationwide. After a ten-year hiatus behind the chair as a professional barber, he made his return to music with 2023's "High is Gone" and "The Mend." These stripped down indie-folk songs showcase his knack for intimate storytelling, coupled with an acoustic guitar and a crooning vocal.

In April, 2025 he released an alt-country single "Catch a Serpent," which was recorded at Tiny Telephone in Oakland, CA with Maryam Qudus (La Luz, Spacemoth) and mastered by Grammy Award winning Pete Lyman (Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers). Supported by a cast of session musicians including pedal steel player Ian Taylor Sutton (Vincent Neil Emerson, Jesse Daniel), this track is a folksy narrative on the opioid epidemic plaguing the Northeast.

With a fresh sound and fervor, this upcoming record defines a new era for Hatt's career. "Drunk On Leaving" and "Lyin' to Yourself" will be released in May and June with the full EP out in July 2025 on streaming platforms. Plans to tour both coasts in support are to be announced.

