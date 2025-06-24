Peggy Gou Shares 'D.A.N.C.E' From F1 The Album

(AR) Atlantic Records' upcoming F1THE ALBUM, the supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1 THE MOVIE, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), approaches the finish line with today's premiere of "D.A.N.C.E" from renowned South Korean DJ, producer, artist, and songwriter Peggy Gou, available everywhere now. F1 THE ALBUM is available arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, June 27th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
From the label that brought you the award-winning, blockbuster soundtracks Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad and more, F1 THE ALBUM will feature massive new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of superstar artists, including Burna Boy, RAYE, Madison Beer, and more.
F1 THE ALBUM was produced and overseen by multi-GRAMMY Award Winner, 7x GRAMMY Award nominee, and Atlantic Records West Coast President, Kevin Weaver (Soundtrack Album Producer of Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, Daisy Jones & The Six, Birds Of Prey) along with Atlantic Records' EVP and Co-Head of Pop/Rock A&R, Brandon Davis and Atlantic Records' SVP A&R/Marketing, Joseph Khoury. Named by Rolling Stone as a "soundtrack guru," Weaver has produced numerous multi-platinum soundtrack projects that have amassed tens of millions of albums sold worldwide. Additional key players involved in the project include Soundtrack Album Executive Producers Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, and Music Supervisors David Taylor and Jake Voulgarides.
Ed Sheeran Delivers 'Drive' Video From F1 The Movie Soundtrack
Myke Towers Releases 'Baja California' From F1 The Album
Chris Stapleton Shares 'Bad As I Used To Be' From F1 The Album
Dom Dolla Releases 'No Room For A Saint' From F1 The Album
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert- Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour- OneRepublic- Sleeping With Sirens- AFI- more
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Lil Tecca Scores Biggest Hit Yet With 'Dopamine'- Brandy & Monica Teaming Up For The Boy Is Mine Tour- Zara Larsson Premieres 'Midnight Sun' Video- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert
AFI Launching North American Headline Tour
Blues Traveler To Rock The U.S. This Fall
Thrice Launching Fall Headline Tour
Devon Allman To Share Two Songs From The Blues Summit This Week
Simple Minds' Once Upon A Time Expanded For 40th Anniversary
The Moody Blues' John Lodge 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' Dates Announced
Honeymoon Suite Release New Song 'Ever Leave You Lonely'