Peggy Gou Shares 'D.A.N.C.E' From F1 The Album

(AR) Atlantic Records' upcoming F1THE ALBUM, the supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1 THE MOVIE, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), approaches the finish line with today's premiere of "D.A.N.C.E" from renowned South Korean DJ, producer, artist, and songwriter Peggy Gou, available everywhere now. F1 THE ALBUM is available arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, June 27th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

From the label that brought you the award-winning, blockbuster soundtracks Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad and more, F1 THE ALBUM will feature massive new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of superstar artists, including Burna Boy, RAYE, Madison Beer, and more.

F1 THE ALBUM was produced and overseen by multi-GRAMMY Award Winner, 7x GRAMMY Award nominee, and Atlantic Records West Coast President, Kevin Weaver (Soundtrack Album Producer of Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, Daisy Jones & The Six, Birds Of Prey) along with Atlantic Records' EVP and Co-Head of Pop/Rock A&R, Brandon Davis and Atlantic Records' SVP A&R/Marketing, Joseph Khoury. Named by Rolling Stone as a "soundtrack guru," Weaver has produced numerous multi-platinum soundtrack projects that have amassed tens of millions of albums sold worldwide. Additional key players involved in the project include Soundtrack Album Executive Producers Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, and Music Supervisors David Taylor and Jake Voulgarides.

