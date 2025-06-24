Simple Minds' Once Upon A Time Expanded For 40th Anniversary

(PR) Today, UMe announces details of a forthcoming 40th anniversary cut-down format of the 2016 original Super Deluxe celebration of Simple Minds' multi-platinum album Once Upon A Time, out on October 17th.

Originally released in October 1985, Once Upon A Time became Simple Minds' most successful album to date, shifting two million copies in two months, hitting the top spot in the UK, and making the top ten in America. It spawned four top-twenty singles and launched a fifteen-month-long world tour. And with Jimmy Iovine and Bob Clearmountain providing a production dream team, and Anton Corbijn contributing to its instantly recognizable artwork, then Once Upon A Time has all the attributes of a classic 1980s album.

Coming hot on the heels of the global smash single "Don't You (Forget About Me)" (which recently joined the Billions Club on Spotify), Once Upon a Time was to prove the album that propelled Simple Minds to stratospheric heights of artistic and commercial success. The album contains the classic hit singles "Alive and Kicking," "All the Things She Said," "Sanctify Yourself," and "Ghost Dancing."

In support of the album, Simple Minds undertook their longest and biggest tour yet, beginning in the USA in October 1985 and visiting mainland Europe, the UK, the USA again, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. This included a series of massive outdoor summer concerts at Ibrox, Milton Keynes Bowl, and Torhout-Werchter. Their first three top-10 singles from the album were signposts detailing the progression of the tour, and the fourth, "Ghost Dancing," was released as the tour wound up, all profits being donated to Amnesty International. As Simple Minds took a well earned rest, after years of relentless writing, recording and touring, Virgin Records released the lavishly packaged Live In The City Of Light (included in the box set, over two discs), a massive live souvenir of Once Upon A Time recorded over several nights at Le Zenith in Paris, which earned them their third successive UK number one.

This incredible 5CD box set consists of the original album, bonus discs with a wealth of supplementary tracks, including the original and extended versions of "Don't You (Forget About Me)," single edits, 12" mixes, B-sides, rare tracks, and the 2-disc Live in The City of Light concert, as well a 36-page booklet with rare photos, interviews with Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill and a track-by-track guide.

Tracklist:

CD CLAMSHELL BOX:

DISC ONE: Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time

All The Things She Said

Ghost Dancing

Alive And Kicking

Oh Jungleland

I Wish You Were Here

Sanctify Yourself

Come A Long Way

DISC TWO: B-Sides / Mixes

Don't You (Forget About Me) - 7" Single

A Brass Band in African Chimes - 7" Single

Don't You (Forget About Me) - 12" Single

A Brass Band in African Chimes - - Extended Version

Alive And Kicking - Edit

Alive And Kicking - Instrumental

Up On the Catwalk - Live (Barrowlands, Ballroom, Glasgow: 5th January 1985

Alive And Kicking - 7" Remix / Edit

Alive And Kicking - 12" Remix

Alive And Kicking - Kevorkian 12" Remix

Sanctify Yourself - Edit

Sanctify Yourself - Instrumental

Sanctify Yourself - Alternative Edit

DISC THREE: B-Sides / Extended Mixes

Street Hassle - Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Love Song -Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Sanctify Yourself - Extended Mix

Sanctify Yourself - Dub Version

All The Things She Said - Edit

Promised You a Miracle - US Remix

All The Things She Said - Extended Version

Don't You (Forget About Me) - Live- Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Ghost Dancing - 12" Remix

Ghost Dancing - Instrumental

Oh Jungleland - 12" Remix

Oh Jungleland - Instrumental

DISC FOUR: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986

Ghost Dancing

Big Sleep

Waterfront

Promised You a Miracle

Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)

Oh Jungleland

Alive And Kicking

DISC FIVE: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986

Don't You (Forget About Me)

Once Upon a Time

Book Of Brilliant Things

East At Easter

Sanctify Yourself

Love Song / Sun City / Dance to The Music

New Gold Dream

Red vinyl:

Side one

Once Upon a Time

All The Things She Said

Ghost Dancing

Alive And Kicking

Don't You (Forget About Me)

Side two

Oh Jungleland

I Wish You Were Here

Sanctify Yourself

Come A Long Way

Following the completion last year of the first part of their hugely successful Global Tour (their largest tour since 1985), Simple Minds recently played shows in Latin America, performing in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, and have just completed a 24-date leg of the US and Canada.

These dates will be followed by a series of UK and Ireland summer shows, commencing with a very special one-off hometown show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on June 27th, where the band will perform their iconic 1985 album Once Upon A Time in its entirety to celebrate its 40th anniversary, along with a selection of their greatest hits. It will be the band's biggest UK headline show in over 30 years.

June 27th Bellahouston, Glasgow

June 28th Lincoln Castle

June 29th Southampton Summer Sessions

July 1st Trinity Summer Series, Dublin

July 3rd Bedford Summer Sessions

July 6th Lytham Festival, Lytham St. Annes *Already on sale

July 7th Live At Piece Hall, Halifax

July 8th Derby Summer Sessions

Throughout the rest of July, Simple Minds will play concerts across Europe.

