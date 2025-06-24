Sleeping With Sirens Announce Don't Let The Party Die Tour

() Sleeping With Sirens have just announced their 2025 headlining "Don't Let The Party Die" tour for this October surrounding their performances during When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas and We Missed Ourselves Festival in Mexico. Joining them on this tour will be Stand Atlantic and Heart To Gold.
Sign up for the fan club here for presale access starting Tuesday, June 24th at 12pm ET / 9am PT. General on-sale will begin Friday, June 27th at 10am local time.
The tour will be kicking off on October 8th in Birmingham, AL and visiting major cities across the U.S., including Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Louisville, La Vista, Boulder, Tucson, and San Antonio with a stop in Las Vegas for When We Were Young Festival October 18th and 19th. They will close out the tour on October 25th in Mexico City as part of the We Missed Ourselves Festival.
Sleeping With Sirens Fall 2025 Tour Dates
October 8 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
October 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe
October 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
October 12 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
October 14 - La Vista, NE - The Astro
October 16 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
October 18 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival*
October 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival*
October 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
October 22 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center Outside
October 25 - Mexico City, Mexico - We Missed Ourselves Festival*
* Festival Date
