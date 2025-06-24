.

Stream Forest Blakk's New Song 'Nobody Knows'

(AR) Multi platinum singer/songwriter Forest Blakk has released new single "Nobody Knows" - available today via Atlantic Records. The intimate and candid track sees the celebrated artist open up about his own mental health journey, arriving in tandem with Men's Mental Health Awareness Month.

"All I hope is that 'Nobody Knows' finds the people who need it most. I've been on the other side of songs like this... the kind that show up when you feel like you're disappearing. If this track makes just one person feel less alone, even for a second, then it's done its job." - FOREST BLAKK

"Nobody Knows" is the latest single from Blakk since Valentine's Day anthem "Love You 'Til Death" earlier this year, marking the first in a series of upcoming releases that expand on his life and backstory. It arrives amidst Blakk's performances in support of James Blunt along his 2025 North American Back To Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour, with an upcoming stop at Los Angeles' The Greek on June 27th.

