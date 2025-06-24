Stream The Bones of J.R. Jones' New Album 'Radio Waves'

(MPG) New York-based artist The Bones of J.R. Jones released his sixth studio album Radio Waves via Tone Tree Music. Produced by GRAMMY-winner Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas), the new record marks Jonathan Linaberry's first time working with an outside producer as he tells his own coming-of-age story, excavating the past with equal parts nostalgia and curiosity over a lo-fi '80s and '90s soundscape.

Tomorrow evening, he will perform a sold-out show at the Andes Hootenanny near his hometown in Upstate New York to celebrate the album's release. Following nearly sold-out European and East Coast tours earlier this year, The Bones of J.R. Jones will kick off an extensive West Coast tour on September 24 in Portland, OR that will make stops in Seattle, Boulder, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

Radio Waves has garnered acclaim from Holler, who described the new music as "Falling somewhere between the widescreen Americana of Roy Orbison and the spare, clean-limbed moody alt-rock of The National," while Magnet Magazine proclaimed it's "his most accessible, finding its resonant sweet spot where the acoustic and the synthetic intersect-though never at that expense of the blues/roots foundations that define his sound." Over the last three months, he released the intoxicating "Savages," the brooding "Shameless," the tender "Car Crash" and meditative "Start Again," which drew praise from outlets such as Americana UK, Creative Loafing, NYS Music, Folk Alley and many more.

"These songs live in the night-the endless kind, where you get in your car just to drive and listen to music, to feel like you're going somewhere even if you're not," Linaberry explains. "It's the sound of a kitchen heavy with the leftover heat of an August day and a table crowded with drinks, of arguments and first loves and first heartbreaks, of not living up to your potential, of breaking promises, of being human."

