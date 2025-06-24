Teenage Bottlerocket Stream New Song 'Post Mortem Depression'

(PPR) Teenage Bottlerocket have just released their new single "Post Mortem Depression," along with commencing pre-orders for their new LP Ready to Roll, the band's first full length for Pirates Press Records. The album is scheduled for release on September 12th.

Songwriter Kody Templeman says of the new single: "When we came up with the title 'Post Mortem Depression,' we all had a laugh. The idea of being depressed after you die is just idiotic. By the time I got around to writing the song, my mom had passed away and what was supposed to be a fun silly song inadvertently became kind of somber.

"It ultimately became a song about death. Dealing with the loss of a loved one and also examining a person's own mortality. I tried to lighten the mood a bit by including some dumb references to milky eyes and stinking flesh, but it still comes across with some emotion. I guess that's not a bad thing. I think everyone can relate to some part of the song. It didn't turn out the way I expected it to, but I'm really happy with the results. Can't win em all. ENJOY!"

