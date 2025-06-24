Teenage Bottlerocket Stream New Song 'Post Mortem Depression'

(PPR) Teenage Bottlerocket have just released their new single "Post Mortem Depression," along with commencing pre-orders for their new LP Ready to Roll, the band's first full length for Pirates Press Records. The album is scheduled for release on September 12th.
ongwriter Kody Templeman says of the new single: "When we came up with the title 'Post Mortem Depression,' we all had a laugh. The idea of being depressed after you die is just idiotic. By the time I got around to writing the song, my mom had passed away and what was supposed to be a fun silly song inadvertently became kind of somber.
"It ultimately became a song about death. Dealing with the loss of a loved one and also examining a person's own mortality. I tried to lighten the mood a bit by including some dumb references to milky eyes and stinking flesh, but it still comes across with some emotion. I guess that's not a bad thing. I think everyone can relate to some part of the song. It didn't turn out the way I expected it to, but I'm really happy with the results. Can't win em all. ENJOY!"
Pop-Punk Veterans Teenage Bottlerocket 'Ready to Roll' With New Album
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert- Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour- OneRepublic- Sleeping With Sirens- AFI- more
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Lil Tecca Scores Biggest Hit Yet With 'Dopamine'- Brandy & Monica Teaming Up For The Boy Is Mine Tour- Zara Larsson Premieres 'Midnight Sun' Video- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert
AFI Launching North American Headline Tour
Blues Traveler To Rock The U.S. This Fall
Thrice Launching Fall Headline Tour
Devon Allman To Share Two Songs From The Blues Summit This Week
Simple Minds' Once Upon A Time Expanded For 40th Anniversary
The Moody Blues' John Lodge 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' Dates Announced
Honeymoon Suite Release New Song 'Ever Leave You Lonely'