The Moody Blues' John Lodge 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' Dates Announced

(Glass Onyon) John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has announced more dates for his electrifying new show titled 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band'! Dates are already on sale for the North East and Midwest, and now dates have been announced for California, Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma. This will be the first time John has taken his show to many of these venues!

Following the phenomenal success of his 'Days of Future Passed' show over the last couple of years, John wanted to now go back to basics and bring a true Moody Blues show to the fans. What are the songs that he loved performing in the Moody Blues, and how could he recreate the sound and the feel of one of these special concerts. Thanks to the incredible musicianship of his band, and his experience of performing these songs over 50 years, John will perform these classic songs true to the original but with an extra dash of magic, evoking joy and nostalgia in equal measure.

It may no longer be possible to go to a 'Moody Blues' show, but as Gary Spiller said in a recent review "Check the dictionary entry for 'timeless' and evenings like this are right there!"

When John wrote the hit single 'Singer' in 1972 it was because people were looking to him to change the world, and his reply was he's just a singer in a rock and roll band! Despite time marching on, that is still who is he today, and John's shows will take you on a Moody Blues journey through the hits and deep cuts of this magical catalogue, together with stories and memories of this time.

This incredible new show feature songs from 'the core seven albums' including 'Days of Future Passed', Seventh Sojourn, and more, plus 'Octave' and the triple platinum selling album 'Long Distance Voyager'. It will bring together some of the captivating moments of his 'Days of Future Passed' show, John's hits with the Moodies, and, of course, tributes to all his bandmates. This truly will be a show of Moodies Magic and 'a trip worth taking and remembering'! (Tony Violanti)

Together with Jon Davison of YES and his 10,000 Light Years Band, John will lovingly recreate 'I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)', 'Nights in White Satin', 'Ride my See-Saw', 'Gemini Dream', 'Tuesday Afternoon', 'The Voice', 'Steppin' in Slide Zone', 'Isn't Life Strange' and much more. Electrifying video and lights will complete this incredible evening as the years roll back...

The December dates kick off on December 4th at Cerritos PAC, and end in Austin on December 14. This will be John's first solo shows in Austin and Oklahoma City, and he's delighted to be able to continue to bring these shows to new audiences!

Following a stroke at the end of 2023, John has gone from strength to strength, driven by his love for this music, and his deeply held desire to 'keep the Moody Blues music alive'. The critically acclaimed shows are testament to his passion and commitment, and as John says, his hope is that people leave with a little bit of joy around them.

"I'm delighted that we are announcing these dates for December - we've been having a blast putting the new show together, and I am so looking forward to the July tour starting next month, and being able to continue it into December. As many of you know California has always had a special place in my heart, and we love performing at Danny Zelisko's venues in Arizona, plus new venues in Austin and Oklahoma City.

I am a 'singer in a rock and roll band', and it continues to fill me with joy to perform for my fans and share this music with them... music that is the soundtrack to my life, and to many others too..."

USA Dates

Tickets for most of the new shows go on sale on Friday June 27th at 10am, with Celebrity Theatre and Rialto Theatre on sale date TBC.

JUST ANNOUNCED - DECEMBER 2025 Dates

Dec 4 Cerritos PAC, Cerritos, CA,

Dec 6 Uptown Theatre, Napa, CA

Dec 7 Magnolia PAC, San Diego, CA

Dec 9 Celebrity Theater, Phoenix, AZ

Dec 11 Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ

Dec 13 Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK

Dec 14 Paramount Theatre, Austin, TX

JULY / AUGUST 2025 DATES - ON SALE NOW!

July 19 The Vogel, Red Bank, NJ

July 20 Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ

July 23 Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood, NJ

July 24 Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem, PA

July 26 Lynn Auditorium, Lynn, MA

July 27 Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

July 29 Flying Monkey, Plymouth, NH

July 30 JPT Film & Event Center, Newport, RI

Aug 1 MCL Pavilion, Newport, KY

Aug 2 Agora, Cleveland, OH

Aug 6 Arcada Theatre, St. Charles, IL

Aug 7 Des Plaines Theater, Des Plaines, IL

Related Stories

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Launching Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour

John Lodge Launching New Days of Future Passed Shows

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Delivers New Christmas Single 'Love Will Conquer All'

Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed

News > John Lodge