Thrice Launching Fall Headline Tour

(BPM) Thrice, the genre-defying legendary rock band are hitting the road this fall for a nationwide headline tour in support of their extensive career and catalog. Known for their dynamic live performances and passionate fanbase, Thrice will be joined by special guests Modern Color and Downward for this highly anticipated run.

Having sold over 1 million records worldwide, Thrice are widely respected across the post-hardcore and alternative rock scenes. Pre-sale for the Fall headlining tour kicks off today, with the general on sale following this Thursday, June 26 at 11 AM ET.

The tour kicks off October 17 in San Diego, CA at the Observatory North Park and will take the band coast to coast, including Halloween night at Boston's House of Blues and marquee stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on November 23 in Anaheim, CA at House of Blues.

"Big things are coming. This is the first of many. We're really excited to hit the road this fall with two phenomenal bands in @moderncolorband and @downwardgram," shares Thrice.

Formed in 1998 by high school friends Dustin Kensrue, Teppei Teranishi, Eddie Breckenridge, and Riley Breckenridge, the band first made waves in the early 2000s with their blend of post-hardcore urgency and melodic sensibility on albums like The Illusion of Safety and The Artist in the Ambulance.

Over the years, Thrice has built a legacy of fearless experimentation, incorporating elements of electronic, ambient, and progressive rock into acclaimed records such as Vheissu, Beggars, and the ambitious four-part Alchemy Index series. After a brief hiatus in 2012, they returned stronger than ever, continuing to challenge expectations and explore new sonic territory. "Black Honey" (2016), a lead single from To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere, marked the band's return to rock radio charts and reached #11 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and spent 32 weeks on that chart and reached #37 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

Now, more than two decades into their career, Thrice remains a vital force in modern rock. Their recent albums, including Horizons/East, reflect a band that is both rooted in its punk-rock beginnings and unafraid to push boundaries-delivering music that is as thoughtful as it is powerful.

Thrice Full Tour Dates:

w/ Modern Color and Downward

Fri Oct 17 - San Diego, CA - Observatory NP

Sat Oct 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Mon Oct 20 - Dallas, TX - HOB Dallas

Tue Oct 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Thu Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven

Fri Oct 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus

Sat Oct 25 - Orlando, FL - HOB Orlando

Mon Oct 27 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Tue Oct 28 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa

Wed Oct 29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Fri Oct 31 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston

Sat Nov 1 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Sun Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Tue Nov 4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

Wed Nov 5 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield

Fri Nov 7 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Sat Nov 8 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

Sun Nov 9 - Chicago, IL - HOB Chicago

Tue Nov 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Nov 13 - Denver, CO - Summit

Fri Nov 14 - Denver, CO - Washington's

Sat Nov 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Mon Nov 17 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

Tue Nov 18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Wed Nov 19 - Portland, OR - Roseland

Fri Nov 21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

Sat Nov 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Sun Nov 23 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim

Related Stories

Thrice Launch The Artist in the Ambulance - Revisited Podcast

Thrice Revisit 'The Artist In The Ambulance' For 20th Anniversary

Thrice Unplug For 'Summer Set Fire To The Rain'

Thrice Say 'Open Your Eyes and Dream' With New Song

News > Thrice