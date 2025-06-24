Zara Larsson Premieres 'Midnight Sun' Video

(Epic) Multiplatinum chart-topping global pop powerhouse Zara Larsson releases the official Charlotte Rutherford directed music video for new single "Midnight Sun." As shimmering, heavenly and otherworldly as the song itself, the nostalgic yet futuristic visual shines like a fever dream.

"Midnight Sun" is the title track of the Swedish pop star's fourth international album, Midnight Sun, which is set for release on September 26, 2025 via Sommer House / Epic Records. Get "Midnight Sun" the single HERE at all DSPs. Pre-order the album HERE, which is available alongside an exclusive run of merchandise and physical product, including limited edition signed CDs and autographed vinyl.

Zara will be touring globally in support of Midnight Sun, which will kick off with a North American arena run alongside Tate McRae beginning August 4, 2025. A headlining European string of dates in October and November 2025 are on sale now at zaralarssonofficial.com. Additionally, she will tour Australia and New Zealand for the first time in February 2026 alongside One Republic. See the full touring itinerary below and stay tuned for more to come from Midnight Sun.

