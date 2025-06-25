Billy Idol Announces Reissues On Vinyl and Atmos

(UMe) Billy Idol announces new vinyl re-pressings of three classic releases: Charmed Life, Whiplash Smile, and the Don't Stop EP, out August 15, 2025, via Capitol/UMe. In addition to limited-edition vinyl, all three are available in Atmos.

Back on vinyl once more, Charmed Life will be pressed on 2LPs for the first time, featuring standard black vinyl and an exclusive 35th Anniversary limited-edition lavender-colored vinyl. Meanwhile, Whiplash Smile returns to vinyl for the first time in decades, available as either a standard 1LP black vinyl or a limited-edition 1LP opaque tangerine color vinyl. Finally, "Don't Stop" will be manufactured on 1LP standard black vinyl or a limited-edition lemon-yellow colored LP.

The Platinum-certified Charmed Life initially arrived on April 30, 1990. It soared to the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and yielded fan favorites such as "Cradle of Love," his stunning and soulful cover of The Doors' "L.A. Woman," and "Prodigal Blues." Celebrating this seminal album, Idol notably just shared for the first time on his official YouTube channel the original 1990 video for "Prodigal Blues," remastered in HD.

Its Platinum-certified predecessor, Whiplash Smile, first landed on October 20, 1986, vaulting to #6 on the Billboard 200. It impressively delivered a trio of Hot 100 hits, including "To Be A Lover," "Don't Need A Gun," and "Sweet Sixteen."

Going back to where it all began in 1981, Idol's solo debut Don't Stop EP boasted "Mony Mony" and "Dancing with Myself." Pre-order here and watch the "Prodigal Blues" video below:

Related Stories

Billy Idol, Billy Bob Thornton Lead Special Guests On The Who's Farewell Tour

Billy Idol Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live With Avril Lavigne

Billy Idol Releases New Album 'Dream Into It'

Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

News > Billy Idol