Bo Staloch Kicking Off His First North American Headline Tour In Nashville

(ICLG) Capitol Records recording artist Bo Staloch will kick off his first North American headline tour on September 27 in Nashville, TN at Exit/In. The run will include shows at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right (October 8), Denver's Globe Hall (October 16) and The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles (October 25).

Emma Ogier will be the opening act at all shows. Staloch will open for Zach Bryan this Sunday, June 29, at his Hyde Park show. He'll make his Lollapalooza Chicago debut on July 31.

Earlier this year, Staloch released his debut EP, The Garden, followed by his new single, "Angelina." Hailing him as "Your favorite new storyteller," EUPHORIA. noted, "When he speaks, Staloch's tone and temperament are unpretentious, impressionable. When he sings, he transforms into an impenetrable entity. He embodies the spirit of a California dreamer, of an elder statesman with a guitar in hand, able to ruminate and implore the questions and truths we run from"

Bo Staloch - 2025 Tour Dates

FALL 2025 HEADLINE DATES

9/27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

9/30 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

10/3 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

10/4 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live

10/5 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

10/10 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

10/11 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

10/13 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

10/14 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

10/16 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

10/21 - Portland, OR - Holocene

10/22 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

10/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

10/27 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego

10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

11/1 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

SUMMER 2025 DATES

Supporting Zach Bryan

6/29 - London, UK - Hyde Park

Festivals

7/19 - Redmond, OR - FairWell Festival

7/26 - Macon, GA - Bragg Jam Concert Crawl

7/30 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall - supporting Alex Warren - Lollapalooza aftershow

7/31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza - BMI Stage

8/30-31 - Darmstadt, Germany - Golden Leaves Festival

European Headline Shows

8/29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

