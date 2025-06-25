.

Bo Staloch Kicking Off His First North American Headline Tour In Nashville

(ICLG) Capitol Records recording artist Bo Staloch will kick off his first North American headline tour on September 27 in Nashville, TN at Exit/In. The run will include shows at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right (October 8), Denver's Globe Hall (October 16) and The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles (October 25).

Emma Ogier will be the opening act at all shows. Staloch will open for Zach Bryan this Sunday, June 29, at his Hyde Park show. He'll make his Lollapalooza Chicago debut on July 31.

Earlier this year, Staloch released his debut EP, The Garden, followed by his new single, "Angelina." Hailing him as "Your favorite new storyteller," EUPHORIA. noted, "When he speaks, Staloch's tone and temperament are unpretentious, impressionable. When he sings, he transforms into an impenetrable entity. He embodies the spirit of a California dreamer, of an elder statesman with a guitar in hand, able to ruminate and implore the questions and truths we run from"

Bo Staloch - 2025 Tour Dates
FALL 2025 HEADLINE DATES
9/27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
9/30 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
10/3 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
10/4 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live
10/5 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
10/10 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
10/11 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground
10/13 - Evanston, IL - SPACE
10/14 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
10/16 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
10/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
10/21 - Portland, OR - Holocene
10/22 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
10/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge
10/27 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego
10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
11/1 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

SUMMER 2025 DATES
Supporting Zach Bryan
6/29 - London, UK - Hyde Park

Festivals
7/19 - Redmond, OR - FairWell Festival
7/26 - Macon, GA - Bragg Jam Concert Crawl
7/30 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall - supporting Alex Warren - Lollapalooza aftershow
7/31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza - BMI Stage
8/30-31 - Darmstadt, Germany - Golden Leaves Festival

European Headline Shows
8/29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

