Hear Autumn Paige Unplug For 'Down The Rabbit Hole' Acoustic EP

(TFG) Delivering the follow-up to her acclaimed debut EP, Down The Rabbit Hole, rising R&B star Autumn Paige strips back her sound with an acoustic release - available to stream now on all digital platforms via JBR Creative Group.
Down The Rabbit Hole (Acoustic), out now, is backed by bright guitar-driven arrangements courtesy of Josh Goode and Emile Ghantos. Breathing new life into the lauded original, the release includes fresh renditions of fan favorites like "Topless" and "Baggage," showcasing Autumn's extraordinary vocal talent. Punctuated by acoustic instrumentation, this new body of work is a clear standout in the R&B singer-songwriter's growing discography.
Elsewhere, Autumn is gearing up for a live performance this evening (June 25) at NORMA in West Hollywood for their weekly music series, "Serenade," where she will be joined on stage by 'The Voice' finalist & 'American Idol' alum Renzo. Together, the duo is set to delight audiences by performing songs from Down The Rabbit Hole on acoustic guitar.
Down The Rabbit Hole peeks behind the curtain into a singular artistic vision untethered by genre. The original version proved to be a thrilling listening experience, garnering press praise from publications such as BET, ThisisRnB, MEFeater, and more. Now, the acoustic version amplifies Autumn's voice in a way that resonates universally with fans.
