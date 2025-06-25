Jacoozy Preview New Album With 'Don't Leave Nothin' Behind'

(VLP) Born in Boone basements and sharpened on Asheville stages, hypnotic jam quintet Jacoozy has announced their debut full-length album, Still Afloat, due for release September 19, 2025. Today the group shares a preview of what's ahead with their resonant new single, "Don't Leave Nothin' Behind," out today on streaming platforms. At once a road song, a love letter, and a call to presence, the rhythm-driven track captures the soul of their forthcoming album - a commitment to storytelling, emotional clarity, and tightly woven group dynamics that prioritize the song over individual showmanship. It's this spirit of chemistry and intention that fuels Jacoozy as they prepare to bring their most heartfelt work to new listeners.

Rooted in groove, gratitude, and a deep sense of place, "Don't Leave Nothin' Behind" is a lively, danceable cut that carries real weight. The title itself reflects a timely message that resonates deeply with many communities in the band's home base of Western North Carolina still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene nine months ago. Echoing the experience of loss, resilience, and the difficult choices that come with rebuilding, "Don't Leave Nothin' Behind" reminds listeners - no matter what they have endured - to hold on to what matters and appreciate the gifts in every moment.

Still Afloat showcases Jacoozy's range and heart with standout tracks that balance vulnerability, joy, and musical finesse. "Don't Leave Nothin' Behind" sets the tone with its Southern rock energy and heartfelt tribute to the places and people that shaped the band. "Spilling" leans into the group's more spacious, introspective side - a meditation on memory, regret, and shared humanity that lets their instrumental chemistry shine. "Tired" offers a pop-leaning, harmony-rich take on emotional exhaustion, pairing bright chords with simple, resonant lyrics. On the other end of the spectrum, "Killian Jam" captures the band's roots in house shows and college basements - a high energy, live favorite that radiates carefree joy and camaraderie. Together, these songs reflect the depth, dynamism, and shared intuition that shape Still Afloat into a cohesive and deeply felt debut.

Jacoozy features Killian Wright (vocals, guitar), Will Fentress (vocals, guitar), Pauly Scott (vocals, drums), Isaac McMurray (vocals, keys), and Ramon Garcia (bass). Each member brings a unique musical background - ranging from Southern rock and jam bands to pop hooks, jazz standards, and classic records. The result is a sound that feels instantly familiar yet resists easy categorization. While listeners might hear echoes of the Allman Brothers, Widespread Panic, or The Band, Jacoozy filters those inspirations through a modern, eclectic lens that's entirely their own.

For Jacoozy, Still Afloat is a clear statement of identity and intent. Written and shaped during a time of personal transitions, creative growth, and regional upheaval, the album reflects the band's belief in music as a grounding force: a way to build community, tell the truth, and keep moving forward. Through it all, they've stayed anchored in what matters most: building community, playing with heart, and letting the music lead. "We're inspired by that old-school vibe," says drummer Pauly Scott, "but we're doing it in our own way. It's not about repeating the past - it's about carrying it forward."

With the release of Don't Leave Nothin' Behind and the upcoming debut of Still Afloat, Jacoozy is stepping into a new chapter - one rooted in where they come from, and wide open to what comes next. Their music invites listeners to slow down and tune in, all while keeping things loose enough to dance. It's the start of something bigger for the Asheville-based band, and they're just getting warmed up.

Related Stories

News > Jacoozy