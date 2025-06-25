Lady A's Charles Kelly Delivers 'Song For A New Moon'

(The GreenRoom) Embracing the next chapter of renewed possibility and fresh perspective, both musically and personally, multi-Platinum singer-songwriter and Grammy-winning artist Charles Kelley celebrates "stepping into a bold new creative chapter" (Entertainment Focus) today with the release of his second solo album SONGS FOR A NEW MOON.

Produced mainly by Sam Ellis and Lindsay Rimes and with Kelley co-penning all the original songs, the new collection "blends genres from yacht rock to country throughout its 16-song track list" (Good Morning America), fully embracing a freeing sense of sonic abandon, bursting with unbridled optimism and irresistible 80's pop flair.

It's throbbing synth-and-smoke banger lead single "Can't Lose You" is quickly climbing the Adult Contemporary radio charts, already pushing into the Top 10, and fans can catch a performance of it today on The Kelly Clarkson Show (check local listings).

With richly textured digital grooves feature roaring saxophones, saccharine guitars and Kelley's sky-high vocal stacks, SONGS FOR A NEW MOON pushes one of "music's most reliable and versatile singers" (American Songwriter) to new levels. Like two sides of the moon, "Take Back Goodbye" infuses the urbane edge of new-wave pop with an effortless, laid-back vibe, while "Can't Be Alone Tonight" explores the epic R&B feel pioneered by Boyz II Men, stirring haunting romantic memories with grand piano and digital beats. Elsewhere, the unabashed anthem "Run," captures the rush of a couple making their escape from the world, as "Driving And Listening To Music," a nostalgic, windows-down jam, reminisces on an escape into the sunset. The one-last-time anthem "Kiss This Thing Goodbye" sees Kelley and producer Nathan Chapman go for a sexy, ravenous romp, and the propulsive "Angel Eyes" gets lost in hypnotic desire - with '80s icon (and Lady A producer) Dann Huff laying down the guitar solo - while the velveteen plush of "Lost and the Lonely" offers a vibey retreat from heartbreak. Inclusive of covers of The Killers' "Here With Me" and reimagination of Cyndi Lauper's immortal "Time After Time," the collection ends on the sentimental piano ballad "Look What We Did."

