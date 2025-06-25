Lainey Wilson Covers Beatles Classic And More On New Apple Music Sessions EP

() 16x ACM, 9x CMA and Grammy Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson debuts her exclusive Apple Music Sessions EP , which was recorded in London and features covers of The Beatles' "Come Together" and Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved," as well as a reimagined version of her song "Devil Don't Go There." Listen here.

Wilson also joined The Kelleigh Bannen Show in London to discuss the EP. On her cover of "Come Together," she tells Bannen, "Last year when we were here [in London], we got to record a song at Abbey Road, and just really felt that energy in the building. And just trying to wrap your head around how influential The Beatles really are and what they have done to every single genre."

On her choice of covering Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved," she adds: "I watched his documentary and it really inspired me to see how he works, and how he just goes into his hole, and if he's not feeling creative, he fights for it. You know what I'm saying? He fights for that creativity, which I love." Listen to the full interview anytime on Apple Music here.

The release adds to yet another triumphant year for Wilson, who continues to receive overwhelming attention with her acclaimed new single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," which earned Wilson her biggest first day of streaming to date (1.16M), while Billboard called it "one of her most commanding, dynamic vocal performances to date, crescendo-ing from a soft-focus, tender vocal, before gradually reaching into her upper register for powerful moments that heighten the song's emotional acuity." The song is from the deluxe version of Wilson's album, Whirlwind, which is set for release August 22 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

In the past year, Wilson also won four awards at the 60th Annual ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year (her second consecutive win), Female Artist of the Year (her third consecutive win), Album of the Year (Whirlwind) and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards and two awards at the 58th CMA Awards, where she also made her hosting debut alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. She's also scored eight #1 hits, recently debuted "Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert and will make her feature film acting debut in next year's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him. Known for her electric live performances, Wilson is currently in the midst of her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which includes stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center and Denver's Ball Arena among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

LAINEY WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 26-Milwaukee, WI-Summerfest

June 27-Cadott, WI-Country Fest

July 10-Ottawa, ON-Ottawa Bluesfest

July 12-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music Festival

August 14-Phoenix, AZ-Footprint Center*

August 15-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater*

August 16-Denver, CO-Ball Arena*

August 21-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

August 22-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center*

August 23-Los Angeles, CA-Kia Forum*

August 28-Calgary, AB-Scotiabank Saddledome*

August 29-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place*

August 30-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Centre*

September 11-Baton Rouge, LA-Raising Cane's River Center†

September 12-Baton Rouge, LA-Raising Cane's River Center†

September 13-Bossier City, LA-Brookshire Grocery Arena†

September 18-Austin, TX-Moody Center‡

September 19-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena‡

September 20-Houston, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ‡

September 25-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage§

September 26-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre§

September 27-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena§

October 2-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena||

October 3-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center§

October 4-Cleveland, OH-Blossom Music Center§

October 9-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion§

October 10-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden§

October 11-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center§

October 16-St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre||

October 17-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena||

October 18-Saint Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center||

October 24-Knoxville, TN-Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center#

October 25-Charlotte, NC-Spectrum Center#

November 7-Tampa, FL-Amalie Arena#

November 8-Orlando, FL-Kia Center#

*with special guests ERNEST and Kaitlin Butts

†with special guests ERNEST and Maddox Batson

‡with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drake Milligan

§with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins

||with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson

#with special guests ERNEST and Drake Milligan

Related Stories

Watch Lainey Wilson's 'Somewhere Over Laredo' Video

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails Exhibition Coming To Country Music Hall Of Fame

Lainey Wilson's 'Somewhere Over Laredo' Most Added At Radio

Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'

News > Lainey Wilson