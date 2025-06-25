Lorna Shore Unleash 'Unbreakable' Video

(SF) After the rousing reaction to "Oblivion" in recent weeks, Lorna Shore are offering another taste of their upcoming album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me with second single, "Unbreakable" released today alongside a new music video, directed by Eric Richter.

Says vocalist Will Ramos of the anthemic track, "'Unbreakable' is a very triumphant, all-inclusive song written to bring people together for a beautiful moment where they can realize that no matter what this world throws at us, it will never break us down. We and our bonds are unbreakable."

I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me is the band's fifth album and the first in three years since 2022's explosive Pain Remains. It's set for release on September 12 via Century Media Records and will continue Lorna Shore's reputation as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

The quintet, also including lead guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, rhythm guitarist Andrew O'Connor and bassist Michael Yager, have hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarked on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band's quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, Lorna Shore have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game.

