Most-Played Beatles Songs on Ultimate Guitar & MuseScore Revealed For Global Beatles Day

() To mark Global Beatles Day, Muse Group - the company behind Ultimate Guitar and MuseScore - released new data revealing the most-played and learned Beatles songs across both platforms over the past year. Based on tens of millions of views on guitar tabs and scores, the findings highlight the most popular tracks among guitarists, pianists, bassists, drummers, violinists, and ukulele players. With over 40 million views on guitar tabs alone, The Beatles remain a go-to choice for musicians, standing out ahead of other legendary acts like Metallica, Pink Floyd, Queen, and many others across genres and decades.

The Beatles tabs hit 40 million views on Ultimate Guitar, being the most popular artist by views: Over the past year, The Beatles were among top picks for guitarists on Ultimate Guitar, with more than 40 million views and over 900,000 adds to "Favorites." In the overall ranking, The Beatles are ahead of all artists - from pop stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Ed Sheeran to rock legends like Metallica, Pink Floyd, Queen, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, and The Smiths.

Guitarists and pianists choose the same iconic Beatles songs to cover: The Beatles' songs continue to be a top choice for musicians, and data from Ultimate Guitar and MuseScore shows which songs are the most popular among guitarists and piano players today. "Let It Be" tops both platforms, with over 3 million views on Ultimate Guitar and 241,000 on MuseScore. "Yesterday," the most-covered Beatles song, ranks second on Ultimate Guitar and fourth on MuseScore. Pianists favor the bright, melodic "Here Comes the Sun" as their second choice, while guitarists placed it fifth. "Hey Jude," written for John Lennon's son and originally titled "Hey Jules," takes third on both.

Several tracks are common for two platforms, including "Blackbird," "Something," "In My Life," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." But there are clear differences too. Guitarists lean toward songs like "Come Together" and "And I Love Her," known for their riffs. Pianists tend to pick more melodic pieces like "Eleanor Rigby" and "Penny Lane."

Top-10 most-viewed Beatles tabs on Ultimate Guitar

Let It Be - 3,367,723 views

Yesterday - 2,953,641 views

Hey Jude - 2,916,968 views

Blackbird - 2,474,903 views

Here Comes the Sun - 1,961,509 views

Something - 1,382,235 views

In My Life - 1,178,544 views

While My Guitar Gently Weeps - 1,172,097 views

And I Love Her - 793,202 views

Come Together - 761,475 views

Top-10 most-viewed Beatles scores on MuseScore

Let It Be - 241,804 views

Here Comes the Sun - 186,092 views

Hey Jude - 178,599 views

Yesterday - 176,423 views

Blackbird - 105,672 views

While My Guitar Gently Weeps - 71,834 views

Something - 67,715 views

Eleanor Rigby - 60,696 views

In My Life - 42,717 views

Penny Lane - 42,276 views

One Beatles song that didn't make the top 10 lists still got a lot of attention this year. "Now and Then," the first AI-assisted track to win Best Rock Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, sparked a major wave of interest. From January 29 to February 3, the day of the ceremony, views of its tabs and scores on Ultimate Guitar and MuseScore grew nearly fourfold. The win also renewed interest in classic Beatles tracks on MuseScore, including "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Here Comes the Sun," "Yesterday," and "Blackbird." Still, "Now and Then" had the biggest jump with a 7x spike in views.

Instrument-specific picks

In addition to guitar and piano, Muse Group's platforms offer tabs, chords, and scores for other instruments as well. For this breakdown, we looked at four instruments tied to The Beatles in different ways. Bass and drums were played by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr and featured in nearly every song. Strings, including violin, were used in several legendary tracks like "Eleanor Rigby" and "Yesterday." And while the ukulele wasn't part of the original recordings, George Harrison was often seen playing the instrument.

Top-10 most-viewed Beatles tabs on Ultimate Guitar for ukulele:

Here Comes the Sun - 107,485 views

Let It Be - 59,234 views

Hey Jude - 53,523 views

Something - 50,786 views

Blackbird - 49,837 views

Yesterday - 48,519 views

I Will - 19,419 views

In My Life - 15,455 views

All My Loving - 13,098 views

Here, There and Everywhere - 12,970 views

Ukulele players cover a wide range of Beatles songs. The most popular choice is the upbeat "Here Comes the Sun," with 107K views. "Let It Be" comes next, with nearly half as many views, followed by "Hey Jude" with 54K, and "Something" with 50K. "Something" was also performed by Paul McCartney on ukulele during the 2002 tribute "Concert for George."

Two songs that are unique to the ukulele top and do not appear in other rankings are "I Will" and "Here, There and Everywhere." Both are soft, acoustic songs that sound natural on the ukulele and match its light tone.

Top 10 most-viewed Beatles tabs on Ultimate Guitar for bass:

Come Together - 93,788 views

Let It Be - 25,528 views

Something - 21,832 views

All My Loving - 19,546 views

Hey Jude - 18,458 views

Day Tripper - 18,353 views

Don't Let Me Down - 15,437 views

While My Guitar Gently Weeps - 12,882 views

Here Comes the Sun - 12,362 views

Twist and Shout - 12,176 views

In contrast, the bass has a deep, rhythmic role that often sets the foundation of a Beatles song. Unsurprisingly, "Come Together" stands out with 93K views - its bass riff is one of the most recognizable in rock history. It's followed by "Let It Be," with a big drop to 26K views, and "Something," known for its smooth, melodic bass line.

The list shows that bass players tend to pick songs with strong rhythm and groove. "All My Loving" and "Hey Jude" both have simple but steady bass parts. Unique choices include the upbeat "Day Tripper," the laid-back "Don't Let Me Down," and "Twist and Shout," known for its fast chord changes.

Top 5 most-viewed Beatles drum sheets on MuseScore:

Let It Be - 55,556 views

Hey Jude - 28,656 views

Till There Was You - 13,241views

Here Comes the Sun - 3,806 views

Octopus's Garden - 3,781 views

Drums in Beatles songs are mostly steady and simple, but they still get plenty of attention. The top choice among drummers matches the overall chart - "Let It Be," with 55K views. "Hey Jude," another fan favorite, is second with 29K.

"Till There Was You" appears only in the drum list, and it's easy to see why - its rhythmic, bossa nova-style rhythm sounds easy, but it's actually tricky to play. "Here Comes the Sun" takes fourth, with a simple drum part that helps set the song's bright, upbeat mood. "Octopus's Garden," one of the most charming Beatles songs with a deeper meaning, written by Ringo Starr, rounds out the list.

Top 5 most-viewed Beatles violin scores on MuseScore:

Eleanor Rigby - 12,151 views

Here Comes the Sun - 11,431 views

Yesterday - 11,097 views

Blackbird - 9,397 views

Hey Jude - 8,297 views

Though none of the Beatles played violin, the instrument still played an important role in their music. One key example is "Eleanor Rigby" - the first Beatles song where none of the band members played instruments. It's a song about loneliness, backed only by strings that set the mood: four violins, two violas, and two cellos. No surprise it's the most popular choice among violin players.

The rest of the list includes songs that weren't written specifically for violin but work well as adaptations. "Here Comes the Sun" takes on a more melancholic tone when played on strings. "Yesterday" also features a violin line in the original arrangement and has a smooth, flowing melody that suits the instrument. "Blackbird" and "Hey Jude," often covered by violin players, round out the top five.

The Beatles' legacy remains strong across generations of musicians, no matter what instrument they play. The data shows that the band's rich and varied catalog continues to inspire, offering something for every player to learn and enjoy.

Data was collected from Ultimate Guitar and MuseScore between June 11, 2024, and June 11, 2025. We analyzed total views and "Add to Favorites" activity across all versions of tabs and scores for original Beatles songs. Covers, remixes, and solo tracks by individual members were excluded.

