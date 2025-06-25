Of The Dell Says 'Yes I Will' With New Single

(The GreenRoom) Huntington, WV rock trio Of The Dell release their new single, "Yes I Will," "an anthemic, harmony-soaked love song with Appalachian grit in its teeth and pure gold in its heart" (Atwood Magazine) . Made up of twin brothers Corey and Cody Hatton and powerhouse drummer Jeffrey McClelland, the band has built a reputation for raucous live shows and raw, no-frills energy. Small in numbers but massive in sound, Of The Dell channel a gritty, full-throttle rock spirit that hits like a band twice their size.

Premiered exclusively by Atwood Magazine, "Yes I Will" was produced by Kory Caudill (Tyler Childers), engineered by Sean Truskowski at Ivy Hall Studios in Nashville, and mixed by Gordon Davidson at the iconic Abbey Road Studios. "Yes I Will" marks a striking evolution for the up-and-coming trio, showcasing both their grit and growth. It's a powerful preview of what's to come.

"'Yes I Will' has been 10 years in the making and I feel like today is the first day of its new life," said Corey Hatton. "We're really proud of this and how it turned out and we really enjoyed working with such an all-star crew," added Cody Hatton. "Will you stream this all summer, the answer is Yes, I Will!"

Known for storming the stage, raising hell, and leaving it all behind, Of The Dell have spent the past decade tearing through club circuits. Next month, they are set to open for rock legends Jefferson Starship in Charleston, WV on July 6th.

