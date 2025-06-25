Oklou Releases 'Choke Enough' Remixes

(Orienteer) Vocalist, producer and composer Oklou is back to share a remix pack of four tracks from her critically acclaimed debut album choke enough. The remix project includes a reimagination of "take my be the hand" by UK producer and composer Aaron Hibell alongside a remix of "blade bird" by Nick León, who also collaborated with Oklou on her album track "harvest sky" as an additional producer.

The collection also includes two new renditions of title track "choke enough" by jamesjamesjames, who speaking about the new rendition shares, "ibiza is waiting for me" and fellow French ambient producer Malibu, who is also behind the cult following NTS Radio show 'United In Flames.' The new tracks come alongside visualizers for each song by saradibiza.

Aaron Hibell's rework of "take me by the hand" takes the track to a nostalgic trance-indebted place his listeners have come to expect, between his individual projects, viral remix of Billie Eilish's "CHIHIRO" (incidentally, also an Oklou fan) and electronic score for the TETRIS film. After several of his tracks became Ibiza and ADE staples last summer, his Oklou remix was a peak time highlight of his recent set at Cercle Odyssey in Paris. Speaking about his rendition of the song Aaron shares, "I've been a fan of Oklou for a while now, and when I heard her latest album, especially 'take me by the hand' I was immediately drawn to the 90s and early 2000s trance influences woven through it. I wanted to really flip it into my own style, pushing further into that old school trance aesthetic but still feeling fresh and anthemic, that's been such a big part of my sound."

The collection of remixes follows the release of Oklou's celebrated debut album choke enough via True Panther (Grace Ives, Model/Actriz, Frost Children), which since its February release has received public support from Lorde, Ethel Cain, Yves Tumor, Billie Eilish, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, Arca and many more with The FADER proclaiming the album as, "the best record of her career" and Stereogum the "number one album of the year so far".

Following the albums release Oklou recently graced the cover of Highsnobiety and performed "blade bird" and "endless" on French television show Quotidien where she also sat down with the host for an interview. Oklou's debut album was developed with co-producers Casey MQ, Danny L Harle and A. G. Cook. The album is a reflection on the subconscious and conscious demands of an artistic psychology, as well as existing and creating in a brief and transient life. choke enough is filled with warm production, pairing ambient sounds with minimal club rhythms, delicate synthesizer arpeggios and found sound samples.

This Fall Oklou will be heading on her North American and European tour. The tour begins in North America and includes a sold out NY show at Knockdown Center as well as stops in Toronto, Montreal, Los Angeles and more before continuing on to Europe with stops including Amsterdam, Berlin and Manchester. Following the European run Oklou will also be performing with Lorde in Luxembourg in November. Check out the remixes here

