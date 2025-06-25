Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Duet With Paul McCartney

(SiriusXM) On the latest episode of SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison and shared that he would like to do a duet with Paul McCartney.

He also discussed his favorite David Bowie persona and detailed an encounter they had at a breakfast restaurant. Ozzy Speaks airs monthly on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, Ozzy Osbourne's exclusive SiriusXM channel. The latest episode is available on the SiriusXM app.

Ozzy Osbourne Wants a Duet with Paul McCartney: Billy Morrison: Is there people that you'd like to do a duet with? Ozzy Osbourne: Paul McCartney.

Billy Morrison: Yeah. We've put that out into the ether before and I think it's good that we have this show so we can both say, "Paul, if you're listening, it's about time."

Ozzy Osbourne: No, I would be honored but I couldn't.

Billy Morrison: Why not? What we were talking about before. Put it out into the universe. You never know. I mean, I know you've met Paul. He was happy to meet you, right?

Ozzy Osbourne: He's a really nice man. I was like, "Grrr."

Billy Morrison: Yeah, but now you wouldn't be. I think the duet would be good. You're primarily not a duet kind of guy, are you?

Ozzy Osbourne: The best duet I think I've ever done is Lita Ford.

Billy Morrison: Lita Ford. That was a good one. Also, your daughter.

Ozzy Osbourne: Oh, yeah.

Billy Morrison: That was a good, you know what? Maybe you are a duet kind of guy.

Ozzy Osbourne: I don't really like doing duets.

Billy Morrison: Well, you have a very, your vocal style is very you. You're double track. You know what you're doing. I remember watching you doing harmonies. Oh my god, on "Crack Cocaine." Remember when we recorded it up at Steve's and we are just getting over watching you doing the lead and the moment. It must be in your head, Ozzy. Was it, can you hear it when you're-

Ozzy Osbourne: Sometimes I can. Sometimes I can. I've been studying the Beatles and Paul had the high notes, but Lennon had the low harmony and I thought, "F*** me. I always go high."

Billy Morrison: Well, you do always go high.

Ozzy Osbourne on David Bowie

Billy Morrison: Bowie used to do concept albums, you know, albums where like-

Ozzy Osbourne: The Bowie I like was Ziggy Stardust and up to that it was okay, but it was like, what's the word I'm looking for?

Billy Morrison: Well, to me, Bowie changed his persona so many times. I like some of them, I don't like others and I think that's fair to say.

Ozzy Osbourne: I mean, he's fair share of bullsh*t as well, you know? But you know what? God bless his soul. Remember where he used to go for breakfast?

Billy Morrison: Yeah, Hugo's.

Ozzy Osbourne: Going to Hugo's with Sharon one day and I hear, "Ozzy." What the f*** is that? Now, we look across the road, it's David Bowie.

Billy Morrison: That's pretty cool. David Bowie going, "Hey, hello."

