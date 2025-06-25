Primus Announce Special 7-Inch Vinyl Release for 'Little Lord Fentanyl'

(PPR) Primus has announced a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl release for their latest single, "Little Lord Fentanyl," which will feature a newly recorded live version of "Duchess (And The Proverbial Mind Spread) - Live from the Mann Music Center, Philadelphia, PA" as the B-side, available now on all digital platforms.

Pre-orders for the 7-inch vinyl - available in Burgundy, Gold, Grey, and White Vinyl variants - are live now, with physical copies set to be available on the road as the band kicks off their Onward & Upward summer tour in early July, and at retail starting August 15th.

Originally recorded for the Brown Album in 1998, "Duchess (And The Proverbial Mind Spread)" gets new life in this live version captured during the band's recent Philadelphia performance. The track features the dynamic drumming of John Hoffman, Primus' latest addition following the band's Interstellar Drum Derby search.

In the course of the search, Hoffman was the only one who chose to play "Duchess (And the Proverbial Mind Spread)." His preparation paid off and was soon pressure-tested on the road. "He's the only one that picked it, and he f***ing killed it," recalls Claypool. Hoffman's command of the song and chemistry with the band can be heard on this new live recording.

Available now in limited quantities, the 7-inch marks a special physical release for "Little Lord Fentanyl," Primus' first new song in over three years and their debut studio recording with Hoffman. Featuring a guest vocal from Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer), the track has earned acclaim as "transgressive and comforting at the same time" (Stereogum) and "pure brain-melting oddness" (Metal Hammer).

With Hoffman now behind the kit, Primus are poised for a busy summer. The band just wrapped the Sessanta tour alongside A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, and will launch their Onward & Upward headline run on July 5th in Paso Robles, CA, hitting 24 cities nationwide with support from Ty Segall and MonoNeon.

ONWARD & UPWARD TOUR 2025

Saturday, July 5th - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA*

Monday, July 7th - Sandy Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT*

Tuesday, July 8th - Snow King Mountain - Jackson, WY*

Wednesday, July 9th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

Friday, July 11th - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL*

Saturday, July 12th - Grinders KC - Kansas City, MO*

Sunday, July 13th - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN*

Tuesday, July 15th - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY*

Wednesday, July 16th - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Detroit, MI*

Friday, July 18th - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards - Lafayette, NY*

Saturday, July 19th - Midway Lawn At Champlain Valley Expo - Essex Junction, VT*

Monday, July 21st - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY*

Tuesday, July 22nd - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT^

Wednesday, July 23rd - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC^

Friday, July 25th - Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA^

Saturday, July 26th - Live Oak Bank Pavilion - Wilmington, NC^

Monday, July 28th - Saenger Theater - New Orleans, LA^

Tuesday, July 29th - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA^

Wednesday, July 30th - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX^

Friday, August 1st - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ^

Saturday, August 2nd - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA^

Sunday, August 3rd - Quarry Amphitheater - Santa Cruz, CA

Wednesday, August 6th - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA*

Thursday, August 7th - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA

Friday, August 8th - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA

* with Ty Segall

^ with MonoNeon

