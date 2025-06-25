Prong Ink New Deal With Napalm Records

(PR) New York City native metal icons Prong and premier rock and metal label Napalm Records have officially joined forces, inking a worldwide record deal. Formed in 1986 by founder/frontman Tommy Victor and cemented into American metal legend, PRONG have never released their grip on the scene.
From the 80s club basements of NYC, to the MTV Headbanger's Ball era with 90s classics Beg to Differ, Prove You Wrong, Cleansing and Rude Awakening, to their official return in the late aughts and today, PRONG have stood their ground as household names in the metal universe, continuing to put out grippingly gritty, provocative and vital records for the next generation of heavy music fans. Napalm Records is proud to welcome PRONG to their multifaceted roster.
Tommy Victor on signing to Napalm Records: "Oh man, I am honored, thrilled and excited that Prong is now with Napalm Records. It's simply a fantastic label to be on. I'm so happy about it!"
PRONG's signing arrives just on the heels of the band's upcoming European headline tour celebrating 31 years of their aforementioned 1994 album Cleansing, kicking off on July 30 in Hamburg, DE. Featuring support from Escuela Grind and Vlad In Tears, the upcoming tour will visit several European countries, coming to an end at Angeliter Open Air in Taarstedt, DE on August 16. The tour will also see PRONG performing at Brutal Assault Festival, Alcatraz Metal Festival, and many others.
Before the tour, PRONG will headline a one-off show in Amityville, NY, and post-tour in October, they'll perform another one-off show at The Whisky in Los Angeles before hitting the stage at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates!
EUROPE:
30.07.25 DE - Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli
31.07.25 DE - Wacken / Wacken Open Air
01.08.25 DE - Berlin / Hole44
02.08.25 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal
03.08.25 DE - Stuttgart / Im Wizemann
04.08.25 DE - Donauschingen / Omega Liveclub
05.08.25 CH - Aarburg / Musigburg
06.08.25 DE - Munich / Strom
07.08.25 DE - Nurnberg / Hirsch
08.08.25 CZ - Jaroměř / Brutal Assault
10.08.25 BE - Kortijk / Alcatraz Festival
12.08.25 DE - Essen / Turock
13.08.25 NL - Eindhoven / Effenaar
14.08.25 NL - Leeuwarden / Neushoorn
15.08.25 DE - Sulingen / Reload Festival
16.08.25 DE - Taarstedt / Angeliter Open Air
USA:
19.07.25 US, NY - Amityville / Amityville Music Hall
02.10.25 US, CA - Los Angeles / The Whisky
05.10.25 US, CA - Sacramento / Aftershock
