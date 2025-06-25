Squirrel Nut Zippers Unveil 2025 Christmas Caravan Tour Plans

(dmk) Squirrel Nut Zippers have announced that they are bringing their legendary Christmas Caravan Tour back for the 2025 holiday season! With a festive blend of holiday classics, original seasonal fare, and the band's signature fusion of early American jazz, swing, and vaudeville, this annual fan-favorite tour promises to, once again, spread yuletide joy across the country.

Kicking off Wednesday, December 3 at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI and running through Sunday, December 21at the Fox Tucson Theatre in Tucson, AZ, the 2025 "An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour" will hit theaters, concert halls, and historic venues nationwide, transforming each stop into a rollicking holiday revue steeped in old-time flair and infectious energy. Tickets are available starting Friday, June 27 at 10 AM local time.

Launched in the late '90s, the Christmas Caravan album and tour became a hallmark of the band's eclectic career, with the record selling a quarter of a million copies and reaching #12 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart. The 2025 routing will feature a mix of time-honored Zippers originals like "A Johnny Ace Christmas" and "I'm Coming Home for Christmas," reimagined carols, and lively holiday storytelling-all performed with the theatricality and musical craftsmanship that fans have come to expect.

Jimbo Mathus, bandleader and co-founder, said, "The Christmas Caravan isn't just a concert-it's a full-on holiday escape, a snowy street corner under the gaslights of a 1920s New Orleans night. We're thrilled to keep this tradition alive and evolving."

Fans can expect dazzling costumes, vintage visuals, and a multi-instrumental lineup of world-class musicians who bring the holiday spirit to life in a way only the Zippers can.

Official tour dates for "An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour," are as follows:

*Dates subject to change.

December 3 Greenwich Odeum East Greenwich, RI

December 4 Nashua Center for the Arts Nashua, NH

December 5 Cabot Theatre Beverly, MA

December 6 The Newton Theater Newton, NJ

December 7 Jefferson Center Roanoke, VA*

December 8 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, TN

December 10 Magic Bag Detroit, MI

December 11 Park West Chicago, IL

December 12 Stoughton Opera House Stoughton, MA**

December 13 Turner Ballroom Milwaukee, WI

December 15 The Parkway Theater Minneapolis, MN

December 16 Knuckleheads Kansas City, KS

December 18 Lincoln Center Ft. Collins, CO

December 19 Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM

December 21 Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ

* On sale Friday, July 29

**On sale Friday, August 4

