The Damn Truth Release New Single 'Addicted'

(Noble) Critically acclaimed Montreal four-piece rock band the Damn Truth are pleased to announce that Nashville-based Southern blues rockers Parker Barrow will be special guests on their forthcoming November UK tour. Tickets are available from TheGigcartel.com.

To coincide with the tour news, today the Damn Truth release their new single "Addicted" taken from their current self-titled album. "'Addicted' was born from that raw, painful place of not fitting in," says the Damn Truth's lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Lee-La Baum.

"It speaks to the dark spiral we sometimes fall into just to feel accepted-chasing trends, numbing who we are, losing ourselves piece by piece. But at its core, this song is a rebellion. A loud, unapologetic cry of freedom. A middle finger to conformity. 'Addicted' is about reclaiming your identity and owning it with zero shame. This is who I am. Take it or leave it."

In 2021, the Damn Truth released their critically acclaimed breakout album Now or Nowhere. Produced by legendary Grammy Award winning Bob Rock (Motley Crue, Metallica, The Offspring, Bon Jovi). On March 14, 2025, the band released their new self-titled album, "The Damn Truth" (also produced by Bob Rock) which features the new single "Addicted."

Related Stories

The Damn Truth Plot UK Fall Tour

The Damn Truth Announce Bob Rock Produced Album

The Damn Truth Reveal 'Love Outta Luck' Video

The Damn Truth Premiere 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Video

News > The Damn Truth