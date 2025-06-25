The Division Men Share New Song 'San Saba'

(us them) El Paso, TX by way of Berlin duo The Division Men share "San Saba," a new single & video today from their forthcoming album Hymns and Fiery Dances, which is set to come out on Motor Music in August 2025.

The album currently includes Rafael Gayol (Leonard Cohen), Rick G Nelson (Afghan Whigs, Twilight Singers, Polyphonic Spree, St. Vincent), Jay Reynolds (Asleep at the Wheel), Fredo Ortiz (Beastie Boys, Los Lobos), Leah Shapiro (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), Dana Colley (Morphine), Asya Sorshneva (CocoRosie), Beto Martinez (Groupo Fantasma), Josh Marcus, Jacob Valenzuela (Calexico), Laura Scarborough, Barb Hunter (Afghan Whigs, Pigface), Eric Gorfain (Sam Phillips, Def Leppard, Queens of the Stone Age, Dr Dre), Peter Hayes (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), Roscoe Beck (Leonard Cohen) and Alain Johannes (Eleven, Them Crooked Vultures, Queens of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey).

This Texas bred, husband/wife, acoustic duo originally formed in Berlin, Germany in 2008. They are now based in El Paso, TX. The band is made up of founder J. Spencer Portillo (vocals/acoustic guitar) and Caroline Rippy Portillo (vocals/bass guitar.)

The Division Men's name was derived from the idea of artists collaborating from all over the world despite their locations. Originally formed in Berlin in 2008, the duo wrote and recorded and eventually returned to Texas.

Caroline was born in San Antonio, Texas. From 2007 until 2012, she played bass guitar for Tito & Tarantula. J. Spencer Portillo was born in Los Angeles, California but was raised in Texas. His roots offer a huge influence on the lyrics which frequently present atmospheric portraits of love, life and death in a border town.

The Division Men have a distinctive sound that has been described as dark, romantic, ethereal, and haunting. The last album (Ninos Del Sol) features Rafael Gayol (Leonard Cohen), Steven Hufsteter (The Quick | Tito and Tarantula | Del Shannon), Jay Reynolds (Asleep at the Wheel), Mitch Hertz (Bloody Kids), Raiye Rippy and Jake Garcia (The Black Angels).

