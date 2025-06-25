The Wu-Tang Clan And Mathematics Deliver SoundCloud Powered Open Verse

(DKC) The Wu-Tang Clan and its founding DJ/producer Mathematics have joined forces with SoundCloud to officially launch the "Warriors Two, Cooley High" Open Verse, a global hip-hop initiative spotlighting lyrical skill, raw storytelling, and rising talent from around the world.

Inspired by the cinematic energy of Warriors and Cooley High, Mathematics' new track "Warriors Two, Cooley High" featuring Benny the Butcher is a nostalgic, soul-infused Wu banger. Now, fans and up-and-coming MCs are being invited to spit their best bars over the official beat in a SoundCloud-powered Open Verse that channels the cipher spirit of hip-hop's golden era.

Mathematics lays down a raw beat that evokes classic East Coast energy with a cinematic edge. Now, the Clan is passing the mic, challenging aspiring MCs worldwide to drop their best 16 over the track and show they're worthy to stand among the greats.

"This is an invitation to show and prove," said Mathematics. "Wu-Tang has always been a brotherhood of bars and beats and we're opening up the gates for the next warrior to step into the arena."

Interested emcee's should download the official open verse track from the SoundCloud Store and record and upload their 16-bar verse over the instrumental to SoundCloud using the hashtag #WarriorsTwoOpenVerse. Artists are encouraged to share their track to socials and tag @WuTangClan, @MathematicsWU, and @SoundCloud.

Mathematics and the Wu-Tang Clan will be keeping an ear out for standout remixes, with their favorite tracks featured in an official playlist on Wu-Tang's SoundCloud account.

Campaign ends August 15, 2025. Enter today and protect ya neck. here

Related Stories

Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule Part Of Farewell Tour

Lettuce Announce 4th of July Show ft. GZA Of Wu-Tang Clan

Lettuce and GZA (of Wu-Tang Clan) Announce Co-Headlining Tour

News > Wu-Tang Clan