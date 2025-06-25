Tommy Prine Shares Heartfelt New Single 'Purple Paint'

(The GreenRoom) Nashville-based singer-songwriter Tommy Prine returns with his heartfelt new single "Purple Paint," out now on all streaming platforms. Marking the first release from an upcoming EP Love Circle out on August 20th, "Purple Paint" stands as one of Prine's most personal and tender offerings to date.

Inspired by the unwavering support of his wife throughout his musical journey, "Purple Paint" is a moving reflection on partnership, devotion, and the quiet strength that carries artists through both the chaos and beauty of a life in music.

Discussing the inspiration behind the song, Prine stated, "My wife is the real reason I am who I am today, if not for her unwavering support and guidance I would have never taken the leap. Here's to making me paint my bathroom purple, and for showing me that things can be built in a day that last forever."

The new track builds on the momentum of his critically acclaimed debut album This Far South, which helped solidify Prine as one of Americana's most promising new voices. Garden & Gun praised, "Prine's exquisite new debut album makes clear he's his own artist." GRAMMY.com echoed the sentiment, noting "Tommy Prine found his unique voice," and NPR called it simply, "a beautiful debut."

Known for his emotionally raw songwriting and spellbinding live performances, Prine's music continues to carve out space beyond the shadow of legacy. As PBS remarked after a recent show in Los Angeles, "Listening on this night at Gold Diggers... you might think Tommy Prine was born to the stage."

The new track arrives ahead of his anticipated EP this summer, which finds Prine building on the momentum of his acclaimed 2023 debut This Far South. The new project continues to showcase his unique songwriting voice-deeply introspective, emotionally raw, and rooted in both legacy and self-discovery.

Fans recently got a first listen to "Purple Paint" through PBS Wisconsin's Mile of Music Special, where Prine performed a powerful set from the Lawrence University Memorial Chapel during the 2024 Mile of Music festival. The televised performance featured standout tracks including "Purple Paint," "Fire and Fuel," "This Far South," "By the Way," "Mirror and a Kitchen Sink," and "Ships in the Harbor," highlighting Prine's remarkable growth as a live performer and storyteller.

