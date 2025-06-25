Torpedo Share 'Some Wolves' Video

(Us Them) Lausanne, Switzerland trio Torpedo share the official video for "SOME WOLVES" from their forthcoming sophomore album, What the f***ed do we all do now? | Lights, today via It's Psychedelic Baby Magazine.

The album release coincides with the band's return to the US for West Coast dates throughout July. Torpedo is a noise rock, post-proto punk, industrial, and psychedelic trio which give itself over to creating a contrasting and unleashed music, seeking the perfect mixture that will metamorphose the leaden world into light and sulfurous gold. A slam on the brakes to avoid hitting the walls and a skid on gravel, riding a shredded bike at full speed. Can you feel your knees?

The story began in 2016 with a psychedelic and alternative post-punk duo. Carro Loubère (the howling lyre scratchers) and Jay Liseron (the bass screed and diabolic rhythmics worker and scraper) have fun weaving songs like webs around the stars and planets twinkling above the undulating sea. A beautiful trip with drum machines.

The first Hammer arrived in 2017, followed by a recording session on the European fringes of stormy Ireland, buffeted by winds and washed by ocean waves, one February of 2018. The first LP, Sphynx, was released in 2019. A post-punk and grunge album floating on harsh vocals and raw guitars, around which the bass dances, accompanied by tireless and heady drums. It was at this time, just before the album's release, that the second kicker arrived: Drew Hammer! This was followed by the recording of a new album entitled Orpheo_ Nebula in 2020. The tracks were recorded live in their rehearsal space (not much choice at that time...), the band then worked extensively in the studio to create a form of devastated opera made of layers, collages, and experiments around six poems with sprawling references spanning the ages.

Released in 2022, Orpheo_ Nebula received a warm reception from the media, and the band completed two tours on the American West Coast. In addition, two singles were released in the meantime, HOPE | DREAM in 2023 and La Mer Ondulee in 2024 - a 4-minutes excerpt from a much longer, yet unreleased jam...

Soon, the band is about to release a gut wrenching third album: What the F***ed Do We All Do Now? | - Lights, projecting us beyond the show, into the rawness of real life, that of you and me in our kitchens, weeping over a human world that has become unbearable for all the Living. Toward the essential questioning we all have under our nose.

TORPEDO - LIVE 2025:

07/10 San Diego, CA - The Tower Bar

07/11 San Pedro, CA - TheSardine

07/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Redwood Bar

07/13 Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing

07/15 Visalia/Fresno - TBA

07/16 Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place

07/17 Sacramento, CA - The Press Club

07/18 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

07/19 Chico, CA - Naked Lounge

07/20 Eugene, OR - John Henry's

07/23 Portland, OR - High Water Mark

07/24 Yakima, WA - Bearded Monkey

07/25 Bremerton, WA - The Charleston

07/26 Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

07/27 Seattle, WA - Substation

Related Stories

News > Torpedo