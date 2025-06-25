.

Tyler Watts Teams With Jacquees For 'Prettiest Girl' Remix

06-25-2025
(CodeSwitch) Rising R&B star Tyler Watts officially released the long-awaited "Prettiest Girl" Remix featuring none other than Jacquees. The collaboration, released via FYB Records, arrived just as the original track crosses 2 million streams, 220,000+ UGC videos, and an eye-popping 120 million total views across social media.

"Doing the remix felt like the perfect next move. Having Jacquees, someone I look up to and now work with, hop on the track took it to a whole new level. I'm really excited for everyone to hear it and see the music video. We put our hearts into it, and it's about to be a real moment for R&B." - Tyler Watts

With a fresh new verse and signature smooth vocals from Jacquees, the remix elevates Tyler's romantic anthem to a new level-an R&B celebration of women around the world.

"I originally wrote 'Prettiest Girl' and to watch it take off the way it did, especially with Tyler leading the charge, is a proud moment. His growth, his grind-it's all showing. Now to come back and hop on the remix, the Quemix, just feels full circle. This one isn't just a feature, it's a statement-for FYB, for Tyler, and for the culture we're building." - Jacquees

Tyler Watts has been captivating audiences nationwide, recently performing "Prettiest Girl" live as a featured act on the sold-out "F*ck a Friend Zone" Tour alongside Jacquees and Dej Loaf. The tour hit 11 cities internationally including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, London, and Manchester to name a few.

From heartfelt performance clips to behind-the-scenes glimpses of his journey-including his personal road to prom- Tyler is cementing his reputation as a voice for the next generation of R&B. Check it out

