Tyler Watts Teams With Jacquees For 'Prettiest Girl' Remix

(CodeSwitch) Rising R&B star Tyler Watts officially released the long-awaited "Prettiest Girl" Remix featuring none other than Jacquees. The collaboration, released via FYB Records, arrived just as the original track crosses 2 million streams, 220,000+ UGC videos, and an eye-popping 120 million total views across social media.
"Doing the remix felt like the perfect next move. Having Jacquees, someone I look up to and now work with, hop on the track took it to a whole new level. I'm really excited for everyone to hear it and see the music video. We put our hearts into it, and it's about to be a real moment for R&B." - Tyler Watts
With a fresh new verse and signature smooth vocals from Jacquees, the remix elevates Tyler's romantic anthem to a new level-an R&B celebration of women around the world.
"I originally wrote 'Prettiest Girl' and to watch it take off the way it did, especially with Tyler leading the charge, is a proud moment. His growth, his grind-it's all showing. Now to come back and hop on the remix, the Quemix, just feels full circle. This one isn't just a feature, it's a statement-for FYB, for Tyler, and for the culture we're building." - Jacquees
Tyler Watts has been captivating audiences nationwide, recently performing "Prettiest Girl" live as a featured act on the sold-out "F*ck a Friend Zone" Tour alongside Jacquees and Dej Loaf. The tour hit 11 cities internationally including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, London, and Manchester to name a few.
From heartfelt performance clips to behind-the-scenes glimpses of his journey-including his personal road to prom- Tyler is cementing his reputation as a voice for the next generation of R&B. Check it out
Most-Played Beatles Songs on Ultimate Guitar & MuseScore Revealed For Global Beatles Day- Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert- more
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Lainey Wilson Covers Beatles Classic And More On New Apple Music Sessions EP- Lady A's Charles Kelly Delivers 'Song For A New Moon'- more
Lil Tecca Scores Biggest Hit Yet With 'Dopamine'- Brandy & Monica Teaming Up For The Boy Is Mine Tour- Zara Larsson Premieres 'Midnight Sun' Video- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Most-Played Beatles Songs on Ultimate Guitar & MuseScore Revealed For Global Beatles Day
Billy Idol Announces Reissues On Vinyl and Atmos
Primus Announce Special 7-Inch Vinyl Release for 'Little Lord Fentanyl'
Watch Hail The Sun's 'The Drooling Class' Video
The Damn Truth Release New Single 'Addicted'
Derek Shulman Publishing New Book 'In Giant Steps' This Fall
Torpedo Share 'Some Wolves' Video