Watch Hail The Sun's 'The Drooling Class' Video

(CCM) Hail The Sun have released a music video for their brand new single "The Drooling Class" . Produced/engineered by Pete Adams and GRAMMY Award winner Johnny Kosich of Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar) and mixed/mastered by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Coheed and Cambria), "The Drooling Class" ushers in a brand new era for the celebrated rock quintet and is accompanied by a music video that was directed by James Coffman and shot recently at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX.
Hail The Sun frontman Donovan Melero had the following to share about "The Drooling Class": "This song is the representation of our unwavering and undeterred drive - all from a place of love. I'm not coming from a place of unjustified confidence or arrogance. I just know there is no way that you want it the same. And that's how it will always be."
Additionally, Hail The Sun will be making North American appearances on its co-headline tour with Between The Buried and Me throughout September and October. Kicking off on Sunday, September 14 at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA, the tour will feature support from Delta Sleep and The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die in select markets through Thursday, October 30. A full listing of dates can be found below, and general on sale begins this Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.
Hail The Sun will be making the following appearances in 2025. Dates below with more to be announced soon.
JULY
08 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion ^
09 - London, UK - Oslo Hackney ^
10 - Plymouth, UK - The Junction ^
11 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000trees Festival
12 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation ^
13 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage ^
SEPTEMBER
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *
15 - Boston, MA - Royale *
16 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson *
18 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
19 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *
20 - Portland, ME - Aura *
21 - Albany, NY - Empire Live *
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *
23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom *
25 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *
26 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm *
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *
29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room *
30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *
OCTOBER
01 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater *
02 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live *
04 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater *
05 - San Antonio, TX - Kill Iconic Fest
07 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater *
08 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium *
09 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
10 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *
12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *
13 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *
14 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *
16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
17 - Calgary, AB - Macewan Hall *
19 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory *
20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *
21 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm *
22 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma *
24 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall *
25 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive *
26 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's *
27 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre *
28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *
29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *
30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *
^ - headline show
* - co-headline with Between The Buried and Me
