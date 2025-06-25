Watch ZFM's 'Aflame' Video

(PR) Rock supergroup ZFM, comprised of lead vocalist Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee), guitarist Drew Fortier (The Lucid, ex Bang Tango), guitarist Brynn Arens (Flipp), bassist Chip Z'Nuff (Enuff Z'Nuff), drummer Mike Heller (Raven, The Lucid, ex Fear Factory) and pianist K.L. Doty, have released a music video for their song "Aflame", which comes from their debut album, 'anthology', that will arrive on July 18th.

The "Aflame" video was directed by Drew Fortier and shot by Joe Placzkowski and Frank Ritter. "Aflame", a song about emotional immolation, showcases the power of each member of ZFM in a sonic cascade of ethereal beauty.

Formed in 2015 as an unlikely collaboration between the hard rock and metal elite, ZFM is alternative rock with a modern twist of otherworldly beauty and abrasive heaviness that has been long gestating to be heard.

After a decade of quiet struggles, their album 'anthology' will finally see the light of day.

Related Stories

ZFM (Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'Nuff, ex Fear Factory) Release 'New Leaf' Video

ZFM Featuring Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'nuff And The Lucid Announce Debut Album

News > ZFM