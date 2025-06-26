Ashley McBryde's 'Rattlesnake Preacher' Now Available To Stream

(WMN) Ashley McBryde releases the long-awaited studio version of "Rattlesnake Preacher," via Warner Music Nashville. "'Rattlesnake Preacher' has been a staple in our live show since the bar days, and we've constantly been asked by fans when it'll make it onto a record," shares McBryde. "As we were gearing up for my second year of co-hosting CMA Fest, it felt like the perfect time to finally get this one out there. It's my way of saying thank you to the fans who have shown up, listened and gave this song life long before it was ever recorded."
The forthcoming track also holds personal significance for McBryde. Written by her late friend and collaborator Randall Clay, the release of "Rattlesnake Preacher" also honors his legacy. "I've written nearly every song on all my records, so when I cut one I didn't write, it means something," shares McBryde. "Randall was part of a group of songwriters that helped me write some of the most formative songs of my career, and his songs will always find a home with me to continue his legacy."
McBryde recently co-hosted CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium for the second year and performed an electrifying performance of fan-favorite "Rattlesnake Preacher" which Tennessean hailed as "scintillating." "CMA Fest presented by SoFi" will air tonight at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on ABC and tomorrow via Hulu as a primetime concert special.
"Rattlesnake Preacher" was produced by John Osborne, and McBryde was joined by her band Deadhorse in the studio to capture the same energy the track emanates when performed live. Opening with searing fiddle and white-hot electric guitar, the Arkansas native's vocals soar:
He knew the Good Book real good
Knew the bad all too well
He spent his life rattlin' cages
And runnin' that devil's ass back to hell
My daddy was a rattlesnake preacher
My daddy was a man of God
My daddy was a rattlesnake preacher
In south Alabama
My daddy was the devil's undertaker
My daddy was a saver of souls
My daddy was a rattlesnake preacher
Just like his daddy before him was
